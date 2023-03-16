President Joe Biden's trip to Las Vegas and the downing of a U.S. drobne by Russian jets were among the hot topics on late night television Wednesday.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" took delight in Biden's "working vacation" to Sin City, painting a disturbing picture of the president playing lounge lizard for a day.

"Wouldn't it be great if they gave him one night off from being president in Vegas, just wandering around the casino at 3 a.m., blasted on schnapps, maybe one of those big horn drinks, asking around for Donnie and Marie, you know," Kimmel joked.

"Can you imagine Joe Biden at a card table? I need a jack, Jack!"

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" weighed in on the American drone being forced into the Black Sea by Russian jets.

"The damage would have been a lot worse but luckily on its way down the drone bounced off a lot of Chinese spy balloons," Fallon said. "The whole thing was pretty scary.

"Meanwhile, the FAA was like, 'Cool, a plane collision we can't be blamed for? Love it!'"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had a sophomoric take on the Russian jets' strategy of dumping fuel on the drone.

"Did Russia just pee on our drone?" Colbert asked. "They're bullying an inanimate object ... We haven't seen this kind of hazing on a hunk of metal since the Cuban missile wedgie."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" took note of an Ivy League student who was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"A student at Princeton University was arrested this week for his alleged participation in the Capitol attack," Meyers said, "which means even the Capitol Building is harder to get into than Harvard."