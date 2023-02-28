Late night talk show hosts make a living by telling jokes about the news of the day, not becoming part of it. But that was the case for ABC's Jimmy Kimmel after reports surfaced that former President Donald Trump was so offended by jokes at his expense on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he called Disney executives to rein in the host.

"In other words, President Karen asked to speak to my manager," Kimmel quipped. "Usually when he wants someone to stop talking about him he pays them $130,000. He wanted me to do it for nothing."

Kimmel sarcastically pretended not to know what could have set off the "Trumper-tantrum" before reading a list of nicknames he assigned to the former president over the years -- "Nostradumbass ... Maralardo ... Grab-ass Grandpa ... Dictator-tot ... Daddy Bonespurs ... and George Waaaashington" -- just to name a few.

"Perhaps this is why he and Melania slept in separate beds," Kimmel joked. "She was laughing too hard at my monologues."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" was more focused on the current president, particularly Joe Biden's recent top-secret visit to Ukraine to offer U.S. support against invading Russia.

"President Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine last week on a 10-hour train ride," Meyers said, "or as the guy next to him thought -- an 80-hour train ride."

"Biden reportedly had a hard time sleeping last week on the overnight train ride from Poland to Ukraine and read a briefing memo on the history of Kyiv. And that didn't put him to sleep? That would have put the last president in a multi-year coma."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" took note of a new U.S. government report saying the Covid-19 pandemic was likely the result of a leak from a Chinese lab.

"The Department of Energy announced a new report saying a lab leak is the most likely origin of the Covid-19 pandemic," Colbert joked. "Well there it is. Chinese wet markets, you're off the hook. Let's order a round of pangolin poppers for the table. I'd love a nice plate of wet apps. Can we get some civit fingers please?"