With the 2024 presidential election campaign already taking shape, late night talk shows sounded off against contenders from both sides of the political spectrum on Tuesday.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" picked up on former President Donald Trump's weekend stump in Iowa, where he blamed his former vice president, Mike Pence, for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump said if Pence had rejected the election results, Jan. 6 wouldn't have turned violent.

"Listen, Mike Pence can be blamed for a lot of things, like shampooing with White-Out, but he didn't cause January 6," Kimmel said. "They tried to hang him on January 6.

"I've got to say, I can't wait to see Pence debating Donald Trump. It's going to be like Elmo vs. Cocaine Bear."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had a message for possible presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said in a recent Fox News interview: "The way you know people like you is if they make fun of you."

"Well then, Ron DeSantis, I'm about to be your best friend," Colbert quipped. "In fact, I like you so much I'm going to say you look like a Frankenstein stitched together from dead personal injury lawyers."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" weighed in on the recent collapse of regional banks to poke fun at President Joe Biden, who visited a campaign fundraising event in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

"Not really the best timing for Biden," Fallon said. "Yesterday he assured us the banking system is safe and 24 hours he rolled into Vegas. He was like, 'Put it all on black.' Long story short, Caeser's Palace now owns Rhode Island."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" also took a shot at Biden for his executive order to toughen gun control legislation.

"President Biden signed an executive order today that increases background checks on gun purchases," Meyers joked. "From now on, the gun dealers are going to ask your first and last name."