Former President Donald Trump is the headliner at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., while several 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls have bowed out of the gathering.

Late night talks shows noted the absence of Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, but Trump had an easy answer for the lack of competition at CPAC -- his rivals are boring speakers who repeat themselves.

"The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" pointed out the irony of his statement. "You can't repeat yourself," Fallon said in Trump's voice. "That's why my campaign slogan is 'Make America Great Again Again (Again).'

"Actually, Trump is excited to be there. He spent all day in the lobby signing copies of his classified documents."

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" pointed out the Republican National Committee's demand that presidential hopefuls who participate in the debates must sign a pledge to support the GOP nominee.

"Getting Trump to sign a pledge? Brilliant plan," Corden said sarcastically. "If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump it's that he would never say one thing and do another."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" singled out another right-wing icon, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been calling for a National Divorce that would allow red states and blue states to form their own unions.

"Marjorie and her husband just got divorced, so she thinks the whole country should split up too," Kimmel quipped. "How would that work exactly? Would Alabama have to move into an apartment? Would we share custody of Mississippi?"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" took a shot at President Joe Biden's glitch in his speech hailing his administration's accomplishments. He boasted of reducing the deficit by $1.7 billion instead of $1.7 trillion, and Democrats in the crowd let him know about the error.

"It's pretty rare for hecklers to tell you you are actually doing better than you thought," Colbert said. "You suck ... sessfully rebooted the economy! Boo ...tiful job, Joe!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" stayed above the political fray with a joke about a different kind of animal.

"Officials at a zoo in Nebraska this week confirmed that a cheetah briefly escaped from its enclosure," Meyers said. "Oh good, only briefly. It's just a cheetah. How far could it have gone"