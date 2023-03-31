Late night talk show hosts were forced to scramble at the last minute to rewrite their Thursday monologues after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury at the end of the day.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" got the long-awaited news just minutes before taking the stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater that Trump has been charged with over 30 counts of fraud in the case involving a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"Literally three minutes before I walked out onto the stage here a New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump," Colbert said to thunderous applause. "... He should see if that grand jury could cut him a check for $130,000 because he is so screwed."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" had a couple of extra hours to react to the news on the West Coast, filling in his audience on the late-breaking details.

"All we know is right now for the first time in seven years Melania is smiling at Mar-a-Lago," Kimmel quipped, "while Trump is frantically googling how to make Diet Coke in prison toilet."

"Daily Show" guest host John Leguizamo took joy in the fact that the indictment came during his final taping of the Comedy Central political satire show.

"I know we all want to see him put in handcuffs but we don't know how it's all going to go down," he said. "The report is they're going to try to negotiate his surrender. Either that or they're going to leave a trail of Big Macs leading to the prison."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" delivered a low blow to Trump's ego to go with the bitter taste of becoming the first former president to be indicted.

"When she heard the news," Fallon said, "Stormy Daniels was like 'Oh, so this is what it feels like to be satisfied.' "