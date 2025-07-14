The core of drag has always been clear: to unite communities through humor and artistry. Having survived through decades of skepticism and discrimination, defiance is engraved in its very identity, and the industry continues to dazzle, shock, entertain, and provoke audiences worldwide. However, though societal perception may have largely evolved, transforming the drag scene into a highly competitive, in-demand environment, thousands of queens are still dealing with persistent challenges.

Through personal engagement and professional experience in collaborating with drag professionals, Colt Ables realized that industry success, even though often elusive, is never out of reach. "As a performer, the key is knowing your target audience while tapping into new markets," he stresses. "Despite the abundant possibilities of drag, I know so many artists—be it Pageant, Emo/Goth, or Camp Queens—who simply struggle."

The ideal-world scenario is simple: passionate and talented queens can make a living with their splits, kicks, dances, or songs, and those who love drag can revel in drag shows whenever they please. The reality, however, is a lot harsher, leaving venues vacant and performers unfulfilled. According to Ables, one of the most pressing obstacles is the sheer lack of reliable, easy-to-use, and effective platforms where drag queens can connect with the right event hosts and vice versa.

To alleviate the industry's pain points, Ables created DragSpace, a newly launched platform where hosts can find and book the right artists and where drag queens can showcase their true talent, expand their network, and advertise upcoming shows. This connectivity is Ables' response to another pertinent challenge – the common neglect of marketing efforts.

"Far too often, drag queens assume that the venue will promote a show they will perform at. Event hosts fall into the same trap, believing artists will advertise their future endeavors themselves. Result? A drag show attended by three people or a drag trivia with only one team signed up," shares Ables. "Instead of blaming the other for an evening to be forgotten, maybe it's worth asking: What could I have done better?"

While Ables recognizes traditional social media platforms as useful tools, he emphasizes that their focus lies in sustaining existing following, not exploring new markets. Through precise geo-location, DragSpace allows artists and hosts to market locally, which is especially crucial when touring or performing at pop-up shows.

Tailored for performers, event hosts, and fans, the platform's benefits are multi-faceted. "If you're a bar owner struggling with dead mid-week traffic, DragSpace will help you set up a weekly drag bingo or trivia that will impress patrons. On the other hand, if you're a queen wanting to amplify visibility in a new area, DragSpace will help you target the right people," adds Ables.

The founder envisions DragSpace leaving a tangible impact that transcends the industry. By promoting the industry for what it truly is – an art form where rules don't exist and everyone can express themselves freely in a supportive community – the platform aims to shift negative perceptions surrounding drag into appreciation or, at the very least, open-mindedness.

"Different people will always have different views, but it's important to let skeptics know what drag kings and queens are truly about," says Ables. "For everyone I know, drag is about freedom, self-expression, and artistry, and to experience even one show—all the acrobatics, twirls, and dances—the emotion behind every word and move synced from a song or track—offering not just a show, but an escape offering a reflection of who we are or may dream to be." One reflection of that magic is seen in the faces that DragSpace sponsored in The Haus of Drag. This video highlights the talent, energy, and artistry that make Houston's drag scene so unforgettable, featuring both local icons and fresh new faces ready to snatch the spotlight.

DragSpace, by fueling visibility, consequently raises competitiveness and, therefore, expectations. With a range of vetted profiles, venues can be more selective about their entertainment, ensuring that hired performers truly align with brand visions and customer demands. With a combination of talent, transparency, and digital connectivity, Ables envisions a future where drag is more than an entertainment arena; it's a scene where dreams come true and the artistry of drag is honored.

"When you think about it, drag is more than an industry. Every performer has a drag mother, a drag grandmother, and a family they belong to, one they chose and one that chose them," shares Ables. "Deeply engraved in the LGBTQIA+ community, drag is no stranger to feeling unwelcome or unaccepted. But through art, through expressing one's creativity, drag queens can feel at home, and DragSpace helps them find it."