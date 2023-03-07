Late night talk show writers must have had itchy typing fingers from all the comic fodder flowing from the annual CPAC event over the weekend. It turns out their best jokes were about who wasn't there.

In addition to the opportunity to slam their least favorite conservative political figures all in one room, the talk show hosts took particular delight in the fact that the CPAC gathering seemed to be lightly attended.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had fun with the half-empty Gaylord National Harbor ballroom in Washington, D.C., where former President Donald Trump and his cheerleaders spoke to a lot of empty seats.

"You are already a way better audience than this week's Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, which was not C-packed," Colbert told his live studio audience. "It turns out that CPAC stands for 'Crazy to Put out All these Chairs'."

"The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" noted the sea of empty seats at the back of the ballroom for Trump's keynote speech.

"Trump was the headliner for the four-day event but it didn't look like too many people showed up for his speech," Fallon said while showing a photo of the void.

"Check out this shot of the room. Oh my gosh, there are more people seated at LaGuardia for flights to Moscow right now."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" played a clip of the vociferous Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting above the small crowd of followers.

"Where is everybody? I've never seen a theater that empty and I used to do long-form improv. I've been in elevators more crowded than that. Did they accidentally schedule you against Kid Rock Karaoke?"