Video game fans could soon be met with a dramatic spike in prices as a result of proposed tariffs on Chinese exports under Donald Trump's administration.

During Trump's presidential campaign, he repeatedly proposed imposing steep tariffs on Chinese imports as part of his "America First" policy to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

Trump's new plan includes a 60% tariff on all Chinese goods, which would directly impact electronics, including video game consoles and gaming hardware, Gizmodo reports.

If implemented, the tariffs could cause the price of gaming consoles like the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch to increase by as much as 40%, according to a study published in October from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

High-end components such as graphics cards could see price hikes up to 50%. While these tariffs are still just proposals, they are gaining traction as part of Trump's return to office.

If enacted, gamers may feel an immediate financial strain, especially for those looking to purchase consoles or upgrade gaming rigs.

"Across the board, the tariffs will cause significant price increases for the U.S. consumer," the study said.

Originally published by Latin Times