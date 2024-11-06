Kamala Harris said she didn't know who she was going to vote for on Election Day, but said she likes Donald Trump because he wants to legalize marijuana.

Not the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, but an undecided voter and a New Jersey mother-of-three who shares the same name as the current vice president.

The lesser-known Harris told CBS News that she would not necessarily vote for the Democratic nominee "just because they have my name" and that she planned on doing her own research just hours before the election.

"Kamala supports abortion, which I really like. Trump says that he supports weed, which I really like," Harris told CBS News.

The undecided voter added that it would likely come down to economics. She believes Trump's plan to raise tariffs will "hurt consumers so bad in the end." She also was leaning toward the candidate who supports Planned Parenthood.

"A lot of people don't know Planned Parenthood that they help low-income people with birth control, Pap smears, and mammograms. It's all free if you are broke, and I happened to be broke," Harris told CBS, "You can't close it down, and get rid of all of the other things that it helps with, because you don't like one thing it does."

