Humans are producing more trash than ever. It's everywhere -- on our streets, in our seas, and is a rampant byproduct of most major industries.

A number of sectors contribute disproportionately to this detritus disaster. Consider the food industry. According to the EPA, the yearly greenhouse gas emissions from food waste are "equal to the annual CO2 emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants."

All told, fuel extraction, food processing, and "feedstock" harvesting -- the collection of organic energy sources like corn, soybeans, and sugarcane -- account for more than half of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN.

In other words, industrial garbage isn't just a logistical (and olfactory) nightmare; it's a major driver of our planet's rapidly warming climate.

But imagine if we could flip the problem on its head by using trash to make our waste-producing industries more sustainable. What if the answer to our growing trash problem is -- more trash?

Believe it or not, this scenario isn't as far-fetched as you might think. A growing number of innovative startups are leveraging basic biology at an industrial scale to transform waste into the feedstocks, materials, and chemicals modern society relies on.

Scaling up these "biomanufacturing" efforts could reduce waste, diversify our supply chains, and tackle the challenge of climate change -- all at minimal cost.

One pioneering company is Hyfé, a chemical engineering startup that repurposes nutrients from wastewater to produce basic feedstocks for use in bio-made products. These feedstocks can be used to manufacture everything from fuels to synthetic materials. In addition to churning out high-quality, affordable feedstocks, Hyfé's cutting-edge approach could slash the sizable carbon footprint generated by traditional wastewater treatment, which accounts for nearly 2% of global emissions.

Or consider Capra Biosciences, which uses agricultural byproducts and food waste to biomanufacture 100% petroleum-free retinol, a major component of modern-day face moisturizers and creams. Because Capra's waste-based inputs are so cheap, its retinol will likely be much cheaper than traditional, non-environmentally-friendly versions of the product. The move is also good for business, since nearly seven in ten consumers under the age of 35 are willing to pay a premium on sustainable beauty products.

Hyfé and Capra are far from alone. Innovators throughout the world are constantly finding new ways to transform trash into biomanufacturing feedstocks that can enable sustainable manufacturing across all sectors. This revolutionary innovation could be the key to producing essential commodities like industrial lubricants and fuels without contributing to climate change.

We can't afford to delay the move to biomanufacturing. Last year was the hottest on record by a wide margin. Global temperatures are projected to rise by up to 7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100. That would be utterly catastrophic. Fighting climate change while maintaining a robust and stable industrial sector will require using every tool at our disposal -- including our trash.

But we can't take this transformation for granted. Promising biomanufacturing startups need additional funding and help scaling up their operations, given that the industry is still nascent -- and that there's a major lack of production capacity.

As the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology acknowledges, biological processes like fermentation are "a large capital expense" and we're in desperate need of pilot biomanufacturing facilities and skilled workforces. And, according to a report from The Boston Consulting Group, fulfilling current market demand in this space "requires a 20-fold expansion of current production capacity."

The U.S. government has already taken some crucial steps toward fostering domestic biomanufacturing. The landmark CHIPS and Science Act includes a number of well-designed provisions intended to spur investment in America's emerging bioeconomy.

Additionally, the Biden administration recently issued an executive order to support biomanufacturing piloting initiatives, which allow businesses to comprehensively test new technology before it reaches the market.

Private-sector organizations also play a critical role. For example, Texas-based First Bight Ventures founded a startup accelerator called BioWell with the goal to bridge the Valley of Death many startups face through creating bespoke programs for startups to meet certain commercialization and technical milestones through matching these startups with a team of corporate and strategic advisors. As part of its goal to help these startups, BioWell is teaming up with major corporations like Insperity, Indorama Ventures, the University of Houston, and local startups like Cemvita to build an industrial biomanufacturing pilot facility in Texas -- the first of its kind.

But we'll need more from both the public and private sectors in the coming years to fully unleash the power of biomanufacturing and address the climate crisis. As the White House pointed out in their biomanufacturing goals, we are sorely lacking the infrastructure to properly scale. If we act now, we can ensure that the waste of today becomes the industrial vigor of tomorrow.

Veronica Wu is Managing Partner of First Bight Ventures (firstbight.com). Co-author Paul Palmer is the Executive Director of BioWell (biowell.org).