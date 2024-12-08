Twelve people were injured when a California cop lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into spectators at the annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday.

Those hurt included a child and and older couple, and witnesses described the grisly scene that unfolded after the officer revved his engine and zoomed along downtown North Palm Canyon Drive around 6 p.m., according to the local Desert Sun newspaper.

"We did see him pop a wheelie and all of a sudden he went sideways and skid all the way over there," Veronica Ortiz of Pittsburg, California, said.

After losing control, the cop "let go of the bike and it went straight into the crowd," Ortiz said.

Byron Ruvalcaba of Riverside, California, said that he raced to the accident scene and that one of the cop's hands appeared to have been severed.

Ruvalcaba also said outraged paradegoers were yelling at the officer, who was recorded on cellphone video. He was seen zipping past another motorcycle cop who was riding in a circle in the street.

"I was telling my partner here that they were going dumbly fast," Ruvalcaba said. "To my eyes, they were going recklessly. My guess is 25 to 35 miles per hour."

Palm Springs Public Information Officer Kitty Alvarado dismissed as "rumor" the allegation that the cop intentionally tried to balance his moving motorcycle on its rear wheel and said the crash would be investigated by the California Highway Patrol, the Desert Sun said.

On Sunday afternoon, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills identified the injured officer as Kenneth Merenda and said he was "alert and conversant" when Mills and others visited him in the hospital earlier in the day.

"I am happy to report he will likely recover mobility in his hand," Mills wrote on his personal Facebook page. "Kenny expressed deep concern for all of those injured and wishes them a full and speedy recovery."

Merenda was hired in March 2018, the Palm Springs Police Department said on Facebook at the time.

In addition to Merenda, 11 other people were taken to the hospital and two were still receiving treatment, Mills said.

Mills, who earlier said he was "truly sorry" for the crash, said he was "aware of social media accounts containing video of the accident."

"There is also video of officers demonstrating traffic control maneuvers," Mills wrote. "All of the video available to us will be analyzed and included in the investigation conducted by the California Highway Patrol. Once I have a full understanding of what took place, what caused the accident, and what we could have done differently, I will report back to the community our findings."