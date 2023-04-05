KEY POINTS Melania Trump is continuing her life in Florida amid her husband's criminal charges

Sources say Melania is still mad at Trump over the alleged hush money payment

Trump expressed gratitude to his children but did not mention his wife during his post-indictment speech

Amid all the controversy hounding Donald Trump following his indictment, it can be noticed that his wife, Melania, has not been physically present on his side.

The former first lady was not present during Trump's arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, where the 76-year-old former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records following a probe into hush money allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump flew from Florida to New York with his son, Eric Trump, without Melania in sight.

She was also a no-show at Trump's first post-indictment press conference on Tuesday evening at their residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. In attendance were three Trump children -- Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump, but the 52-year-old former model was visibly absent.

During Trump's speech, he expressed gratitude to his family, especially his children and their spouses. However, he failed to specifically mention his wife.

"I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell," Trump said.

A source recently told People that Melania might be still mad at Trump over the alleged hush money payment and the extramarital affair he had with Daniels. Despite this, Melania is still believed to be supporting her husband in the midst of all the issues.

"They weren't expecting [the indictment], but Melania will support him," the insider said. "That's what she does. They are a family."

Melania is said to be happily continuing her life at Mar-a-Lago while focusing on their 17-year-old son, Barron.

"She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," another source told the outlet.

Eric's wife, Lara, believes the charges against his father-in-law will be dropped.

Speaking to Fox News, she underscored that "the only crime Donald Trump committed was winning the 2016 election."

At his press conference, Trump, who insists on his innocence, also attacked Judge Juan Merchan, branding him a "Trump-hating judge."

Merchan, who oversees Trump's case, presided over a tax-fraud trial that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.