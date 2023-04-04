KEY POINTS Trump called the indictment against him 'ridiculous' and said there is no case

Trump said the indictment is the Democrats' latest attempt to 'attack' him

Trump warned there would be World War III under the Biden administration

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a press conference in Mar-a-Lago where he made his first public remarks after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who kicked off his remarks just before 8:30 p.m. local time, shrugged off the 34 felony counts unsealed earlier Thursday, calling the indictment against him "ridiculous" and claimed District Attorney Alvin Bragg should also be charged for illegally leaking grand jury information.

"Last week he delayed for a month, and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together," Trump said. "Came out today, everybody said this is not really an indictment. There's nothing here."

He also went on to paint the indictment as the Democrats' latest attempt to "attack" him, adding that he had previously been subjected to an "illegal" FBI raid on his residence at Mar-a-Lago over his mishandling of White House documents.

"From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign and they attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations," he said.

"Russia, Russia, Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Impeachment hoax No.1. Impeachment hoax No. 2. The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago. Lying to the FISA courts."

Trump claimed that he was protected by the Presidential Records Act in keeping the classified documents at his home, in what he called the "boxes hoax." He also accused the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the agency that reported the classified files to be missing, as a "radical left, troublemaking organization."

Trump also claimed foreign nations never discussed the use of nuclear weapons under his administration and claimed the world would likely face World War III under the Biden administration.

"The use of nuclear weapons was something never mentioned or discussed by outside nations during the Trump administration, which could very well lead under the Biden administration's leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III," he said.

"It could happen. We are not very far away from it," he added.

Trump is currently facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records under Article 175 of the New York Penal law. Prosecutors are now tasked with proving that Trump had falsified business records in an attempt to hide the alleged $130,00 hush money payment to Daniels days before the 2016 election to cover up their alleged 2006 affair.

Should Trump be proven guilty, he can face up to four years in prison for each count. That being said, the charges do not carry a mandatory prison sentence, which means Trump would not necessarily face jail time.