KEY POINTS An appeals court ordered Stormy Daniels to pay former President Donald Trump $121,972 in legal fees

Trump was in New York for his arraignment when the appeals court ruled in favor of him

A California judge dismissed Daniels' defamation case against Trump in 2018

Adult film star Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay former President Donald Trump in connection with a 2018 defamation lawsuit she filed against him that was later dismissed.

On Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels to pay the former president $121,972 in legal fees, the New York Post reported.

That's on top of the more than $500,000 in court-ordered payments to Trump attorneys that Daniels was ordered to pay when her lawsuit against the ex-president was dismissed.

The fees demanded by Trump were "reasonable," the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

Trump lawyer Harmeet Dhillon shared a copy of the court order via her Twitter account.

"Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning," Dhillon said.

Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/ld7SVvZOp6 pic.twitter.com/1b5P3flxFb — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 4, 2023

Trump also reacted to the court decision Tuesday.

"Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA. On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In April 2018, Daniels sued Trump for defamation after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the former president was a "total con job."

However, in October of that year, a California federal judge dismissed Daniels' lawsuit, saying that Trump's tweet was protected by free speech.

The court order came down just hours after Trump surrendered to authorities and was arraigned for his hush-money payment case in New York.

A stone-faced Trump listened to his indictment in a Manhattan courtroom, where he was charged with 34 counts of felony for allegedly falsifying internal business records and covering up his $130,000 hush-money payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws," Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy said, the Associated Press reported.

The former president pleaded "not guilty" to all charges in a firm voice.

However, Justice Juan Manuel Merchan warned Trump to avoid giving remarks regarding the case that could "jeopardize the rule of law" or trigger violence.

After his arraignment, Trump returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he spoke at an event with his supporters.

The former president once again railed against the Manhattan District Attorney's Office led by Alvin Bragg and described his criminal case as a form of election interference.

Trump is expected to return to the Manhattan court on Dec. 4, two months before the first Republican primary vote to select the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election.