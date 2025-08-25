At first glance, the problem seems technical, just another IT upgrade waiting to happen. But for enterprise brands handling millions of customer interactions a day, the inability to organize, activate, and personalize customer data isn't just a tech hiccup. It's a strategic liability.

In 2024, North American enterprises spent over $34 billion on Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and related technologies, according to industry analysts. Yet despite the investment, more than half of those organizations still report fragmented customer views, broken integrations, and underutilized platforms. What's more, less than 15% of businesses using CDPs have been able to activate that data in real-time campaigns, rendering much of their tech stack inert.

Amid this dysfunction, one firm, GTX Solutions, is attracting growing attention for not just diagnosing the problem but fixing it. Founded by two former CDP insiders, GTX is being sought out by mid- to large-sized enterprises looking to overhaul how they collect, manage, and use customer data.

A Category Defined by Hype and Fragmentation

Customer Data Platforms exploded onto the enterprise scene over the past decade, with vendors like Tealium, Twilio Segment, and BlueConic promising seamless customer profiles and omnichannel marketing orchestration. But the field has since become saturated. There are now more than 150 CDP vendors globally, many offering similar functionality, leading to confusion among enterprise buyers.

This vendor overload, combined with internal staffing gaps and poor strategic alignment, has contributed to a pattern of failed deployments. Enterprises often select a CDP based on its features, only to discover mid-implementation that the platform doesn't align with their existing data structures or resource capabilities.

"Most businesses don't need another platform—they need clarity," says Chris Andres, co-founder and managing partner of GTX Solutions. "They need someone to show them what can be done with the technology they already have, or how to deploy something new without creating more operational drag."

From Vendor to Vanguard: A Shift in the Consulting Model

GTX Solutions was founded in San Diego in 2023 by Andres and Jim Hartley, both of whom had previously held senior leadership positions at two of the industry's most prominent CDP companies. Andres spent eight years at Tealium overseeing global customer success operations, while Hartley held roles in product, lifecycle management, and strategic services at both Tealium and Segment.

Together, they launched GTX with a straightforward premise: Most companies fail at customer data strategy not because the technology is flawed, but because implementation is outsourced to generalist firms that lack operational depth.

"It's not that large agencies don't have smart people," Hartley notes. "But they rotate talent. The senior folks disappear after the pitch. What you're left with is a bloated team running up billable hours, not building anything usable."

Instead, GTX built its model around a senior-only consulting team. Each engagement is managed directly by veterans who have configured platforms like Tealium or Snowflake at scale. The consultancy's work spans vendor evaluation, data layer auditing, segmentation design, and real-time activation strategies—tasks that typically require coordination across marketing, analytics, and engineering.

Data Strategy as Business Strategy

While many digital agencies focus on creative campaigns or user experience, GTX targets the architecture underneath—the infrastructure that determines whether campaigns can be personalized, whether site behavior triggers messages, and whether analytics reflect real-time behavior.

This focus is timely. According to Gartner, 80% of CMOs are currently reviewing their MarTech stack, and over 60% plan to adopt composable architectures by 2026. These modular systems—built from tools like Hightouch, BigQuery, or RudderStack—promise flexibility but demand advanced coordination. GTX's consultants act as system architects, stitching these platforms together into something coherent.

GTX Solutions uses deep industry expertise and a refined methodology to help clients achieve transformative results. Their approach and frameworks guide clients through key stages, moving from initial strategy to successful implementation and ensuring that every step is purposeful and contributes directly to operational excellence.

"At GTX Solutions, our role is to make things happen," states Andres. "We take pride in turning ambitious goals into accomplished milestones. Our focus is always on delivering expert advice and impactful solutions."

A Quiet Rise, Rooted in Specificity

While GTX doesn't publicize its client list, internal data confirms active contracts with Fortune 500 firms in finance, travel, retail, and healthcare. The company has surpassed seven figure revenues with well over 100% year-on-year growth.. According to the founders, their growth is a direct result of their team's deep expertise and an unwavering commitment to their strategic focus areas.

This refusal to generalize has been part of GTX's appeal. As companies move away from one-size-fits-all agencies, the demand for domain-specific consultancies is rising. According to MarketsandMarkets, spending on data-focused consulting services is projected to exceed $89 billion globally by 2030, with North America remaining the largest contributor.

In the absence of big-name branding, GTX's reputation has grown through referrals, LinkedIn thought leadership, and platform partnerships. Both founders regularly speak at closed-door conferences and partner summits, often advising on how CDP vendors can support their own client implementations more effectively.

A Broader Commentary on Industry Gaps

Companies often adopt technologies without fully understanding the operational implications, leading to disappointing outcomes and vendor churn. By treating data architecture not as a pre-sales exercise but as the core of a customer experience strategy, GTX is reframing what CDP success looks like. They aren't promising transformation through dashboards or AI wrappers—they're focused on getting the data to flow cleanly and predictably.

That might not sound revolutionary, but in an industry where flashy presentations often substitute for working systems, it may be the most radical idea of all.