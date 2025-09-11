At James River Church, the Path to Purpose podcast with Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell offers listeners something that feels a lot like the one-on-one conversations many churchgoers treasure with their pastors.

In those conversations, individuals feel free to share their struggles, ask questions, and receive encouragement tailored to their situation. This podcast captures that same value, inviting listeners into the warmth, guidance, and honest dialogue that often happens behind the scenes, while also bringing in influential voices from beyond the church walls to offer fresh insight and perspective.

From Sermons to Conversations

For many in the James River Church family, Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell are familiar voices from the pulpit. In Path to Purpose, their role shifts from preaching to personal connection.

They ask the kinds of open-ended, thoughtful questions you'd expect over coffee. The easy rapport, genuine curiosity, and shared history with their guests set a tone of trust that helps them feel safe sharing their honest, real-life stories.

Levi Lusko: The Power of Owning Your Story

When Pastor Levi Lusko, pastor of Fresh Life Church, joined the podcast on the very first episode, he spoke candidly about fighting for faith in hard seasons and how denying the harder chapters of life robs them of the very power God intends to use.

The Lindells leaned into his vulnerability, asking how obedience and openness intersect. Pastor Levi explained that when he was honest about his pain and struggles, those moments became opportunities for him and others to see how God worked in his life. His openness revealed how struggle can be a refining process rather than a dead end, and how your relationship and growth with God can help you give purpose to seasons that felt meaningless at the time.

Rich Wilkerson Jr.: Stopping the Bleeding, Starting the Blessing

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami, joined the Lindell brothers on the second episode of the Path to Purpose podcast. In one of their standout conversations, Rich spoke about breaking unhealthy patterns in life and family. He described it as "stopping the bleeding" where cycles of hurt or dysfunction exist and "starting the blessing" by making intentional, faith-filled choices.

As he spoke, David and Brandon responded the way pastors do when they want to draw more out of you—leaning in, asking about the everyday side of that principle, and giving him space to reflect.

That's when Wilkerson Jr. began sharing about how he and his wife, DawnCheré, intentionally protect time with their children, create rhythms of rest, and nurture authenticity in their church community. It didn't feel like a formula or a leadership checklist—it felt like the kind of conversation where you leave encouraged, and with a clearer picture of what faithfulness could look like in your own life.

David and Brandon connected deeply with this, sharing their own pastoral perspective on building a healthy spiritual legacy, not as a one-time act but as a daily, deliberate way of living.

These moments aren't scripted talking points—they're lived experiences, unpacked with honesty, hope, and a genuine desire to help listeners take the next step God is calling them to. It's the kind of wisdom you might hear if you sat down with your pastors after church and shared what's really going on in your life.

A New Space for Connection

For those who attend James River Church in person, Path to Purpose offers a chance to hear familiar voices in a new setting—unhurried, conversational, and deeply personal. For the church's online community, the podcast is a bridge, closing the gap between the stage and the living room.

Each monthly episode of the Path to Purpose podcast becomes a touchpoint, reinforcing the message that you're not walking alone. Whether you're listening on your commute, in the kitchen, or during a morning run, it feels like you're right there in the conversation.

Why It Resonates

In an age where content is everywhere, Path to Purpose succeeds because pastors, friends, and leaders can talk openly about the things that matter most, like faith, calling, and the courage to keep moving forward.

The result? A podcast that doesn't just give you ideas. It gives you a connection. And in the process, it just might help you take your next step on the path to purpose.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving thousands of attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.