In a media ecosystem oversaturated with founder bios and five-minute thought leadership clips, Marina Mogilko is opting for something else: depth.

The entrepreneur and digital creator, best known for building a multi-million-dollar language platform and cultivating a massive YouTube presence, has announced the expansion of her flagship interview series, Silicon Valley Girl, as a weekly podcast, available on all major podcast platforms starting June 4th.

But this isn't just a content pivot, it's a strategic expansion rooted in a broader trend: the demand for more honest, globally attuned conversations in tech and business.

"The goal has always been to decode success," Mogilko says. "But more than that, I want to explore the human cost of growth, what people aren't saying on stages or in press releases."

And in that mission lies the heart of Silicon Valley Girl 2.0.

Mogilko's rise wasn't forged in the typical startup circuit. She moved to the U.S. from St. Petersburg, Russia, taught herself the intricacies of visa applications, and turned her experience into a business: LinguaTrip, an online education and study-abroad platform that now serves users across multiple continents.

Her first traction came not from seed funding or accelerator buzz, but from YouTube, where her clarity, relatability, and transparent business breakdowns made her a standout in both the edtech and creator communities. Today, she has over 17 million followers across her digital channels and a reputation for demystifying complicated systems, whether it's immigration paperwork or venture term sheets.

That hybrid expertise, part educator, part operator, part media strategist, is what makes her voice resonate in an era where audiences are increasingly skeptical of polished narratives and growth-at-all-costs messaging.

The Silicon Valley Girl podcast debuts with a high-caliber lineup that spans industries and ideologies; Coco Rocha, on modeling, mentorship, and modern entrepreneurship, Reid Hoffman, discussing AI, ethics, and the future of intelligent systems, Jenny Lei, unpacking burnout and money culture in Gen Z-led startups, Blake Scholl, reflecting on aerospace innovation and the long runway to disruption.

What Mogilko is building isn't just a guest-driven show, it's a platform where long-form dialogue is used to examine how innovation collides with identity, morality, and mental health.

And that framing matters. While most business media continues to chase performance metrics and trend cycles, Silicon Valley Girl chooses a different metric: insight density.

"Listeners want substance," Mogilko says. "They're tired of recycled headlines. They want to understand how leaders think, how they fail, how

What Mogilko understands better than most is that her audience isn't just U.S.-based. Her influence spans Eastern Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and India, regions increasingly producing the next generation of digital professionals, many of whom don't see themselves reflected in traditional media coverage of tech.

This international credibility gives her a unique vantage point: a founder who's both inside and outside Silicon Valley's core, translating industry-speak into something more grounded, and more globally relevant.

Her growing focus on angel investing, especially in women- and immigrant-led startups, further signals her long-term commitment to the ecosystem she's documenting. In many ways, Silicon Valley Girl isn't just a show about innovation, it's a node in the network Mogilko continues to build, support, and invest in.

Looking ahead, Mogilko hopes to expand the podcast's reach by featuring underrepresented founders, cross-border investors, and creatives who are monetizing influence without conforming to tech-industry norms. She's interested in what she calls "builders with a conscience", people making meaningful decisions, not just profitable ones.

And in a media landscape still learning how to cover complexity, that's a differentiator.

Where many business podcasts summarize ideas, Silicon Valley Girl interrogates them. It opens space for vulnerability, uncertainty, and nuance, traits often excluded from pitch decks but essential to the future of responsible innovation.

Silicon Valley Girl will be available on major podcast platforms starting June 4th. New episodes will be released weekly. Learn more at www.siliconvalleygirl.com or follow Marina Mogilko on YouTube.