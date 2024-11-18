Brazil's First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, stirred controversy at a G20 social event in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday with a fiery remark aimed at billionaire Elon Musk.

Brazilian First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, who is called Janja, says "f*ck you Elon Musk," during an appearance.



Mrs. da Silva and Musk have battled for a year now over regulation of Twitter and she threatened to sue him after her account was hacked. pic.twitter.com/fCrefEl5Vq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2024

While addressing the need for stricter social media regulation to combat misinformation, a ship's horn interrupted her speech.

"I think it's Elon Musk," she quipped. "I'm not afraid of you, f**k you, Elon Musk," she boldly declared to laughter from the audience.

Musk, owner of social platform X (formerly Twitter), responded to a video of her comments with a laughing emoji.

"They are going to lose the next election," Musk added, referring to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The clash comes after Musk's platform faced scrutiny in Brazil, including a month-long suspension earlier this year for noncompliance with court orders targeting accounts accused of spreading misinformation and hate speech.

The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, setting the stage for further discussion on global tech regulation and governance.

Originally published by Latin Times.