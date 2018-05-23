CBS has set the return date for “Salvation.”

The network announced Tuesday that Season 2 of the sci-fi drama will premiere on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. EDT.

While plot details on the new season are being kept under wraps, it was previously revealed that the show’s sophomore run is going to introduce a number of new faces that are expected to shake things up between returning characters Darius (Santiago Cabrera), Grace (Jennifer Finnigan), Liam (Charlie Rowe), Jillian (Jacqueline Byers), Zoe (Rachel Drance), and Harris (Ian Anthony Dale).

As reported by Deadline last February, Melia Kreiling (“Tyrant”) and Ashley Thomas (“24: Legacy”) will both appear as series regulars in Season 2. Kreiling will portray the role of Alycia Stavros, a brilliant scientist with a mysterious past who may hold the key to Earth’s future. Thomas, meanwhile, will play Alonzo Carver, a DC detective who refuses to let the impending threat of Armageddon interfere with his hunt for justice.

According to SpoilerTV, Alycia is a disgruntled ex-employee of Darius’, and a potential new love interest for Liam. The website also revealed that Alonzo is a new love interest for Grace, and is actually Claire’s (Erica Luttrell) brother.

Finnigan’s real-life husband Jonathan Silverman (“Weekend at Bernie’s”) is also joining the cast. TVLine reported that Silverman will play the recurring role of Roland Kavanaugh, a White House Counsel for President Mackenzie’s (Tovah Feldshuh) administration. Though appointed by the POTUS, Roland is described as “a man ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented nature of events facing the nation and the world.”

Taylor Cole (“The Originals”) is also set to return as Fiona Lane for the next season. As fans will remember, Lane is the bar lady Harris hooked up with in Season 1, episode 8. Now a recurring role in Season 2, Fiona joins the government’s asteroid deflection team and thus creates friction for Harris and Grace.

Season 1 ended with Grace, Harris and Jillian being sealed off from the world in the Salvation ark hangar, as the threat of nuclear war between the US and Russia looming. Liam and Darius, meanwhile, decided to stay at Tanz Industries headquarters to revisit their plan to redirect the asteroid from hitting Earth.

Will you be watching Season 2 of “Salvation”? Sound off in the comments section below!