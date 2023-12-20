10 Self-Made Women To Watch In 2023

The success of self-made female entrepreneurs is truly awe-inspiring and indicates that gender should never be a barrier to empowerment and opportunity. In 2023, it's impossible to overlook the extraordinary women who have defied expectations and ventured into uncharted territories to shape their own success stories.

These remarkable individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences have paved the way for countless others to follow. Behind every name on this list lies a narrative of determination, tireless effort, and a fierce commitment to their dreams. These women are living proof that resilience and passion can actually transform dreams into reality.

So without further delay, let's jump on a journey through the lives and accomplishments of these 10 self-made women. They are a true source of hope and inspiration for us all.

Dr. Diana Girnita

Dr. Diana Girnita, known as Dr. G, is more than just a medical professional. She founded Rheumatologist OnCall, a revolutionary platform providing direct access to specialized care from home. In an era where long waits for medical specialists are typical, Dr. G stands out as a symbol of prompt and effective care. Patients with autoimmune and rheumatological issues can now bypass long waits and unexpected bills. Dr. Girnita offers transparency and affordability without compromising on quality.

Her impressive qualifications, including board certifications, a Ph.D. in Immunology, and multiple fellowships, highlight her unparalleled expertise. Recognized consistently as a "Top Doctor" from 2017-2020, she's also been spotlighted by media giants like the New York Times.

More than just clinical prowess, Dr. Girnita aims to make healthcare knowledge accessible. Her YouTube channel and extensive publications demystify complex medical topics, turning them into comprehensible content. Dr. Girnita's mission turns the daunting world of medical terminology into relatable conversations.

To stay updated on Dr. Girnita's initiatives and gain health insights, follow her on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and her informative YouTube channel.

Spring Groove

In the health and well-being landscape, think of Spring Groove as your personal radio host, always on cue to play the hits that rejuvenate body, mind, and soul. Picture this: She once rocked Broadway stages, performing in hits like, "Bye Bye Birdie", "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" and then she thought, "Why stop at showbiz?"

So, she composed her own tunes, recorded a dozen original albums, and toured the globe. Spring first opened the hearts of her European fans as a beloved busker and then went on to offer spiritual concerts and vocal empowerment workshops in over 20 countries. But the real magic began when she stepped away from the spotlight and founded Y.U.M.M.Y. Time® Wellness. It's like the culmination of her work for life's second act!

This wellness wonderland, nominated for a Best Innovative Programming Award and an LA Civic Leadership and Impact Award blends live music (the heart-warmer), meditation (the mental chill pill), and gentle chair yoga (the body booster). It's like a symphony for the senses, making the golden years genuinely golden.

Spring's dream? To see Y.U.M.M.Y. Time® Wellness vibes flourish everywhere. She's gearing up for Facilitator Training sessions in New York, London, and Australia, with the grand premiere set for LA in 2024. Stay tuned!

Discover more on Spotify, YouTube, or catch her rhythm on Instagram. And don't miss the encore on Facebook.

Larisa Miller

Larisa Miller is the award-winning CEO of Phoenix Global LLC (a global consulting and investment firm) reshaping government strategies and traditional business models with groundbreaking and innovative solutions.. Larisa is "One of the Most Influential Women in the World" and one of the Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders, making her a perfect role model who's impact and influence positively affect business across a myriad of industries and sectors.

With her keen observation and strategic approach to ventures in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, Larisa is an architect of forward-thinking business models, transforming the public and private sectors by instilling disruptive methodologies to make her clients' businesses more resilient and profitable.

Owing to her impact, she has received the Global Leadership Award 2023 from EUROWOMAN & World Woman Club and the Lifetime Achievement Award (2022) from Powerhouse Global Magazine. Larisa is also named Top 100 People in Finance and Top 100 Global Women of Excellence due to her esteemed contribution to the business industry.

Larisa is not just a business leader but a voice for millions of women around the globe who dream of achieving significant milestones in life. As a women leader in business, personified by her extraordinary poise and elegance, Larisa is building a legacy that will span generations. .

Upscale your business to earn a competitive edge by following Larisa Miller on Facebook and Instagram.

Dr. Christine Allen

Ever wondered how babies are made? It sounds simple – a sperm meets an egg, and voilà! But for many, battling fertility issues, it's anything but straightforward. That's where Dr. Christine Allen, the IVF and infertility expert, steps in as the solution to a complex problem, implementing advanced technologies in IVF clinics.

Coming from a small town at the very southern part of South America, she relocated to the US early in her career with the vision to work for better practice of infertility treatment for all. Having earned a Ph.D. in Toxicology and a Master's in Clinical Embryology, she's an expert in cryopreservation, reproductive tissue banking, and lab management. Dr. Allen's impressive qualifications speak volumes about her dedication and trustworthiness in this field.

Furthermore, Dr. Allen has been acknowledged with several research awards for her role in the development of egg-freezing technology. As COO at Elite IVF TM LLC, she has upgraded infertility treatments globally with new technologies. She ensures that High-quality infertility as gold standard treatment is accessible and affordable to all.

In a world where fertility struggles often remain unspoken. Christine Allen bridges the gap, simplifies the complex science-speak into heart-to-heart conversations -and always puts patients in the driver's seat.

About being a self-made US professional? Dr. Allen is quick to deny it. "The last thing I am is self-made. I'd never have achieved anything alone. It was the support of the scientific and medical community that took me here".

N. E. Henderson

Meet N. E. Henderson, a self-made woman and an author who started her career in hospital management, decided to pivot, and is now a top romance author with a growing legion of fans worldwide.

In 2022, she took a leap of faith, leaving her hospital management role to embrace her true calling as a writer. Her story inspires, proving that chasing your passion can lead to incredible heights.

Henderson's novels are legendary – raw, emotional, and unforgettable. She blends passion with real-life complexities to keep readers hooked.

Her works consistently feature on bestseller lists. "Have Mercy" stormed into Amazon's top 100 in the Kindle Store in 2019. By 2022, "More Than Memories" skyrocketed to the top 30, while "Have Mercy" made a triumphant return to the top 100.

She crafts powerful heroines and enigmatic alpha males, infusing her stories with passion and resilience. She's not just a romance author but an inspiration for readers.

Visit Henderson's website and follow her on social media for exciting content. Buy her books on Amazon and find audiobooks with a simple click.

Chuah Chiew See

Exploring professional avenues in something you are passionate about is a challenging but fulfilling endeavor. The story of Chuah Chiew See, a Mechanical Engineer turned home baker and author, is similar.

Chuah Chiew See goes by the name "Autumn Kitchen" on Instagram and "Autumn Baking Diary" on Facebook. She is an accomplished digital content creator and a key figure in sourdough baking across Asia. Her bilingual sourdough book, published in 2019, has garnered international acclaim, reaching the top 10 best-seller list in the non-fiction category of Malaysia's largest bookstore multiple times.

Through her various channels on social media, she provides valuable tips, tricks, and troubleshooting solutions, making home baking a delightful and approachable experience.

She conducts demo events to share her culinary creations and be a reliable source of useful products for aspiring bakers. Chuah Chiew See's ultimate ambition is to empower more home bakers through her social media presence.

To connect with Chuah Chiew See and explore her amazing baking creations and tips, follow her on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Niki Rakowitz

At times, life's natural challenges may appear as obstacles from a distance, but they often serve as the extra guidance to propel us closer to our aspirations. Niki Rakowitz's rare medical condition had a similar effect on her journey.

Today, she is the proud owner and visionary of CARE Travel, a prestigious agency that she skillfully manages with remarkable grace, passion, and heart.

Through CARE Travel, Niki helps those in need of an escape from the everyday routine. Whether it is a romantic, luxurious, or adventurous trip, she is the best at crafting a personalized vacation experience. Recently, she has also launched the "Elevate - Piloting your own Journey 2024 Retreat" project which is based on her commitment to supporting women find their passions and purpose for success.

Being a dedicated business owner, Niki puts her personal 'caring' touch in every interaction, setting her apart from the crowd in the travel scene. Her commitment to excellence is mirrored by her remarkable accomplishments and accolades. She has won LUXlife Small Group & DW Travel Specialist of the Year (2022), and Caribbean Wedding Industry Awards – Travel Agency of the Year (2018) among many others.

You can find Niki and discover her unique passion of caring about others and designing custom travel experiences at CARE Travel, visit her website and follow her business on Facebook,Instagram, and Tik Tok.

Dr. Antoinette Liles

Meet Dr. Antoinette Liles, the self-made woman and the dental dynamo who's shaking up the scene! From a first-gen college success story, she's now a certified dental ace and the creative mind behind Mint Dental.

Recognized as one of Mississippi's "Top 50 Leading Business Women" by the MS Business Journal, she's not just an achiever; she's breaking norms and championing diversity in science and medicine. She's even been featured on Oprah Winfrey Network's docuseries "Belle Collective," sharing her inspiring journey.

But hold onto your dental floss, Dr. Liles is the driving force behind "Mintorship," a program supporting pre-dental HBCU students. Dr. Liles doesn't just talk the talk; she walks the walk.

To boot, Mint Dental, Dr. Liles's brainchild – it's not just a dental clinic. It's where the celebration meets your smile! Dr. Liles and her incredible team offer the whole shebang, from check-ups to making kids smile.

With high-tech machines and a squad, it's a guilt-free, judgment-free zone where all smiles are welcomed. Mint Dental is where "Arts Meet Science." Dr. Liles even introduced Invisalign treatment and Clear Aligner therapy, making orthodontics a breeze.

Follow her and get ready to say cheese with Dr. Liles and Mint Dental.

Dr. Sarah Fontenot

The Cherry Red Kiss star, Dr. Sarah Fontenot, is the dynamo of the entrepreneurial world and the quintessential self-made woman who wears success like a crown. With her multifaceted persona, she is an entrepreneur extraordinaire, a talented actress, a speaker, and the captivating voice behind the @its.giving.podcast.

As the CEO of Disruptor Elite Group, Dr. Fontenot works her magic, liberating people from their self-imposed limits and guiding them toward brighter lives and thriving businesses. Through 1:1 virtual coaching, Disruptor Elite courses, and motivational merchandise, she empowers individuals to unleash their potential.

And who better to learn this art from than Dr. Fontenot herself? In under two years, she skyrocketed her business, pulling in an incredible $250,000 annually as an independent distributor for Herbalife through her Global Expansion Team.

Beyond her business acumen, she uses social media to share her wisdom. Her YouTube channel is a treasure trove of insights, where she dishes out nuggets from her personal journey as well as invaluable business lessons and tools. Meanwhile, her Instagram has an impressive 129k followers, cementing her status as a social media sensation.

Swing by her website or follow her on Facebook or Twitter for more details.

Brooke TerKeurst

Brooke TerKeurst, a true self-made sensation in the beauty world, exemplifies hard work, talent, and unyielding passion. Hailing from Charlotte, NC, Brooke's rise from small-town girl to top US beauty influencer is juicier than a hairstylist's gossip!

From starting as a high school hair-and-makeup artist to interning with a bridal beauty professional, she has come a long way. With an Instagram following of over 29k, she is currently one of the top beauty influencers, and thousands follow in her footsteps with endless love and admiration.

Indeed, Brooke's creativity goes beyond normalcy. Her wedding voyages span coast to coast, with locations ranging from California to St. Lucia. She really excels at prearranged events in which everything must be idealized precisely three weeks before your happy day.

However, this is not enough for Brooke's mastery. She's an extension virtuoso, having mastered hand-tied, tape-in, i-tip, k-tip, and more, offering a range of options for a permanent transformation or clip-ins for special events.

Ultimately, she is a prime example of how relentless determination will pave the way to success and encourage many wishful thinkers to turn their fantasies into prosperous lives.