KEY POINTS Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went on a romantic getaway in the desert

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirmed that they are dating

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre made their relationship Instagram official

The season of love has finally arrived.

Celebrities have shared how they celebrated Valentine's Day this year.

Check out the list of 12 celebrity couples below to see how stars marked the occasion Tuesday.

1. Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre made their relationship Instagram official this Valentine's Day. The 39-year-old comedian posted cheeky nude photos of himself and the 31-year-old model with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day."

2. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham surprised his wife, Nicola Peltz, with a heart-shaped bouquet of red roses for their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

Peltz shared a snap of the present on Instagram and called it the "best way to wake up" in the morning. She also expressed her love for Beckham, whom she married in April last year.

3. Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

The "Wonder Woman" star and her real estate developer husband Jaron Varsano celebrated Valentine's Day apart this year.

Although Gadot did not share why the two are spending the holiday separately, she did post a short but heartfelt message for Varsano on Instagram to express her love.

"This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part [sic] which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more. I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together," the 37-year-old actress wrote alongside photos of her holding a bouquet of red flowers and a throwback snap of herself and Varsano.

4. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married for more than two decades, and to celebrate the holiday, the couple posted throwback photos of them during the 1990s.

Victoria captioned the Instagram snaps: "26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham."

5. Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger kept their Valentine's Day celebration low-key this year.

Anstead wrote a sweet message for the actress on Instagram Tuesday, which read: "I'm still an old romantic... happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life."

He posted the note alongside a cute photo of him and his 19-year-old daughter, Amelie. He explained the choice, writing, "While today is reserved for Ren, I'm lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on. Love you, my [19-year Valentine] @amelieanstead."

6. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan professed his love to the "Real Housewives of Miami" star Tuesday. The 32-year-old son of former NBA star Michael Jordan surprised Pippen with two bouquets of flowers.

"Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentine's Day, Babe," Marcus captioned an Instagram photo of her holding the flowers.

7. Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, who are expecting their first child together, have kept their relationship low-key over the past two years. But this time, the 29-year-old "Nope" star is going all out to express her love for the fitness instructor.

Palmer shared never-before-seen photos of her and Jackson to celebrate Valentine's Day.

8. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

This year's Valentine's Day is very special for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker as it marks their first holiday as an engaged couple. To celebrate the occasion, the 34-year-old "High School Musical" alum dedicated a post to her soon-to-be-husband.

"Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck. Happy Valentine's Day," Hudgens captioned a picture of herself and Tucker all loved up.

9. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

The engaged couple got sentimental this Valentine's Day. On Tuesday night, the "Twilight" star's fiancée, Dylan Meyer, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about Stewart.

Meyer shared a story about one of her luckiest moments, which involved her turning "$100 into $1,400 at a casino in Pittsburgh," but then ended the post by saying that the feeling of winning still does not "remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants" with Stewart.

10. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham celebrated Valentine's Day with their family this year.

The actor shared a snap over the weekend of himself, his wife of 14 years and their 13-year-old daughter, Grace Margaret, in a horse stable decorated for Valentine's Day, including a string of red-and-pink hearts and a "Be Mine" sign.

11. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are marking their first Valentine's Day as a married couple with a romantic getaway in the desert.

On Tuesday night, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the trip along with the caption, "First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you."

The 43-year-old Poosh founder responded, "First Valentine's Day with my husband. My forever Valentine.

12. Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Months after competing on "Dancing with the Stars," former dance partners Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirmed their relationship by posting sweet tributes to each other for Valentine's Day.