Christina's Complete Clean (C3) is proudly celebrating 20 years in business, two decades of providing homes and workplaces with dependable, professional cleaning services. From humble beginnings to serving high-profile clients, C3 has grown into a mission-driven company known not just for its spotless service but also for its dedication to people, purpose, and progress.

The story behind C3 is as remarkable as the milestone itself. Founder Christina Garten started the company at age 22 while juggling the responsibilities of being a new mother and working nights waiting tables. With no smartphone and barely enough for voicemail services, Christina built her business from the ground up, one client at a time. "I had one client who believed in me," Christina recalls. "From there, it started growing. I didn't have much, but I had grit and a lot of grace."

In the early days, Christina would take her son along with her to clean homes, some as large as 6,000 square feet. She balanced late nights working in restaurants, early mornings building her cleaning route, and college classes, choosing to pay out of pocket rather than take on student debt. Cleaning was not just a job; it became her calling.

What started as a solo endeavor has since evolved into a team of dedicated professionals, a few of whom began working with Christina during those first years. The company has weathered a recession, the operational challenges of COVID-19, and countless growing pains, but its foundation has always remained strong. "When you are at the bottom," Christina says, "the only direction left is up."

One of the most innovative elements of C3's success is its payment model. Inspired by performance-based compensation practices in other industries, Christina developed a structure that rewards employees based on their output and quality of work. "The more they perform, the more they earn," she explains. "It's fulfilling to help elevate the lives of the people who work for me." Whether it's helping a team member buy a new car or securing better housing, Christina sees success not only in business metrics but in the personal wins of her crew.

Christina is also deeply committed to her clients. She often speaks about how meaningful it is to give people back their time, time they can spend with loved ones instead of scrubbing baseboards or organizing kitchens. "We are not just cleaning homes," she says. "We are helping families enjoy their weekends, making space for the moments that matter most."

Looking ahead, Christina's ambitions remain as big as her heart. She envisions C3 expanding into multiple cities, growing into a multi-million dollar company while staying true to its people-first values. She also hopes to formalize her passion into a nonprofit initiative that supports underserved individuals with cleaning services, bringing dignity, comfort, and cleanliness to those who need it most.

As for succession planning, her son, the same little boy who once trailed behind her on cleaning jobs, is now in college and considering stepping into the family legacy. "It's not just a business," Christina says. "It's a potential future for my son. It's something I built with my own hands that I'm proud of, something that can grow beyond me."

Twenty years in, Christina's Complete Clean is more than a cleaning company. It's a story of resilience, of lifting others while rising, and of redefining success on your own terms. As Christina and her team look to the next chapter, one thing is certain: their mission to serve with heart, integrity, and excellence is just getting started.