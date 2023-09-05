KEY POINTS The winners of the Brand of the Year 2023 event have been revealed

The Korea Consumer Forum tallied over 8 million votes from consumers nationwide

A female and a male star are selected per category on the entertainment list

In celebration of its 21st anniversary, the annual award ceremony Brand of the Year Awards recognized the brands and personalities that brightened up the past year.

Hosted by the Korean Consumer Forum, the winners were determined through the participation of over 8 million Koreans via online and phone surveys. A total of 8,019,473 votes were tallied for this year's awards.

Here are the top actors and actresses recognized by the 2023 Brand of the Year Awards in the entertainment category.

1.

Jo Aram

Previously known as K-Pop girl group Gugudan's Hyeyeon, Jo Aram was voted the rookie female actress category winner this year.

The 23-year-old former idol recently starred in the JTBC drama "Doctor Cha" as Jeon So-ra, a three-year surgical resident fearlessly speaking her mind and showing fierce determination.

2.

Choo Young-woo

Twenty-four-year-old South Korean actor Choo Young-woo, who made his acting debut in the boys' love web series "You Make Me Dance," is this year's Brand of the Year Awards' rookie male actor.

He recently starred in the romantic comedy K-drama series "Once Upon A Small Town" with Red Velvet's Joy.

3.

Shin Ye-eun

Shin Ye-eun, whose most recent K-drama is "The Secret Romantic Guesthouse," is recognized as this year's rising star actress.

The 25-year-old South Korean actress also starred in the K-dramas "Revenge of Others," "More Than Friends," "He Is Psychometric" and "The Glory," among many others.

4.

Lee Sin-young

South Korean model and actor Lee Sin-young, who rose to fame after starring in K-dramas "Crash Landing On You," "How To Buy A Friend" and "Rookie Cops," is this year's top-rising star actor.

He also starred in "Rebound," "Dr. Romantic" and "Awaken," among many other K-dramas.

5.

Jin Kyung

Seasoned South Korean actress Jin Kyung, who most recently starred in the political K-drama "Queenmaker," is this year's Brand of the Year Awards' scene-stealing female actress.

The 51-year-old South Korean actress is also known for her character portrayals in her most recent K-dramas "Dr. Romantic" and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

6.

Ko Kyu-pil

Forty-one-year-old South Korean actor Ko Kyu-pil is this year's scene-stealing male actor.

He debuted in the South Korean children's film "Kid Cop" in 1993 and has since appeared in numerous K-dramas and films. He recently starred in the action movie "The Roundup: No Way Out."

7.

Red Velvet's Yeri

South Korean singer Yeri from K-Pop girl group Red Velvet is named this year's top female idol actress.

Aside from being part of a girl group, she also starred in K-dramas, including "Blue Birthday" and "B*TCH X RICH."

8.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, was voted as this year's top male idol actor.

The 26-year-old South Korean singer and member of boy group ASTRO also dabbles in acting and starred in several K-dramas, including "Island," "True Beauty," "Gangnam Beauty," "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung," among many others.

9.

Kim So-yeon

Kim So-yeon from "The Penthouse," "Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938," "All About Eve," "Prosecutor Princess" and many other K-dramas is this year's Brand of the Year Awards' female drama actress.

Her most recent acting role was as Ryu Hong-joo in the K-drama series "Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938."

10.

Lee Dong-wook

So-yeon's co-actor Lee Dong-wook in "Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938" is voted as this year's top male drama actor.

The 41-year-old South Korean is best known for his roles in the television dramas "My Girl," "Scent of a Woman," "The Fugitive of Joseon," "Hotel King," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Life," "Hell Is Other People" and "Bad and Crazy."

11.

IU

South Korean singer-actress IU, who starred with Park Seo-joon in the 2023 sports drama movie "Dream," is this year's Brand of the Year Awards female movie actress.

IU, who made her acting debut in the 2011 drama "Dream High" has been acknowledged for her excellent acting in K-dramas "The Producers," "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "My Mister" and "Hotel Del Luna."

12.

Ma Dong-Seok

South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok is this year's top male movie actor.

His most recent movie project is the action crime movie "The Roundup: No Way Out," the sequel to "The Outlaws" and "The Roundup."

13.

Lim Ji-yeon

Thirty-three-year-old South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon, who most recently starred in the K-dramas "Lies Hidden in My Garden" and "The Glory," is this year's Brand of the Year Awards' OTT actress.

In July, she was recognized as the best supporting actress at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards for her role in the hit series "The Glory."

14.

Lee Do-hyun

Ji-yeon's boyfriend, South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, is voted this year's top OTT actor.

The 28-year-old South Korean actor rose to popularity for his roles in "The Glory," "The Good Bad Mother," "18 Again" and "Youth of May."