KEY POINTS A new lead role has been offered to BLACKPINK member Jisoo

Jisoo is expected to star in the upcoming dystopian-comedy "Influenza"

YG told local media outlets that Jisoo is still considering the offer

Another drama could be added to the list of BLACKPINK member Jisoo's acting career in the Korean entertainment industry.

Reports have been circulating that the 28-year-old South Korean artist might be appearing on the small screen once again after a local media outlet revealed that she was selected to appear in an upcoming drama titled "Influenza," alongside South Korean actor Park Jung-min.

Jisoo and Jung-min, 36, were offered the lead roles for the drama, which would be written by Han Jin-won — the famous screenwriter behind the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite." It would also be based on the novel of the same name, written by author Han Sang-woon.

Speaking of the offer, YG Entertainment told Sports Kyunghang Thursday, "Jisoo has received an offer to appear in the drama 'Influenza' and is considering it."

Meanwhile, the "Hellbound" actor's agency, Sam Company, said that his appearance has yet to be confirmed, but the drama has already been proposed.

If accepted, Jisoo would play the role of Yeong-ju, a "newbie" in society who will embark on a journey of survival — fighting against zombies — as she finds her way to her soldier ex-boyfriend Jae-yoon (Sung-min), who doesn't understand her feelings; hence, offered to break-up.

The drama would focus on the dystopian and comedy genres and is expected to air on Coupang Play — a South Korean-based streaming service launched in 2020.

"Influenza" marks Jisoo's second lead drama following JTBC's "Snowdrop," where she starred alongside "One Spring Night" star Jung Hae-in. The story was set at a time when South Korea was governed by dictators. Jisoo and Hae-in played star-crossed lovers: one from South Korea and the other a spy from the North.

After "Snowdrop," Jisoo focused on her career as a K-Pop star, going on her second world tour, called "Born Pink," alongside her bandmates Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. It is slated to conclude at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from Sept. 16 to 17, with the last day being held both in-person and online.

Jung-min, for his part, has starred in several movies and dramas in South Korea over the years. His most recent works include 2023's "Smugglers," 2021's "Hellbound, 2020's "Deliver Us From Evil," 2016's "Entourage" and 2015's "Reply 1988," among others.

He has also received accolades, such as Best New Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the BaekSang Arts Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2016 and 2021, respectively.