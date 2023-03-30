Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed at about 10 p.m. in Trigg County near Highway 68 while flying out of Fort Campbell Army base.

"The crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office, said in a statement.

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," the statement added.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the helicopter crash and said fatalities are expected. He added state police and local officials are responding to the scene.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," the governor tweeted. "We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected."

A U.S. Army soldier present at the scene told local radio station WKDZ that multiple people died in the crash and Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson was called to the scene. A person, living about a half mile from the site, said they heard "a pop" and "two booms" during the incident.

Trigg County, where the crash took place, is situated about 25 miles northwest of Fort Campell, a military installation on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. The U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, known as "Screaming Eagles," is a light infantry division that specializes in air assault operations.

The Kentucky State Police were contacted by the authorities at around 10.15 p.m. ET. A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police told CNN that "numerous agencies" were assisting Fort Campbell officials following the "aircraft incident."

Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said Kentucky Emergency Management and local officials have set up a roadblock near the crash site. No residential areas are affected by the incident, she added.

There is no word from the authorities on what led to the crash. An investigation has been launched into the collision.

This is a developing story.