KEY POINTS Cops arrested four people in connection with the death of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero

An anonymous tip helped police identify two of the suspects who were seen in surveillance footage

The two others arrested allegedly picked the two other suspects up in the hospital parking lot

Four people have been arrested and charged after a 33-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of a hospital in Virginia last month.

According to an official release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), an anonymous tip helped police identify four suspects in connection with the death of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, of Alexandria, Virginia.

On April 13, Ochoa Guerrero was found unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital at 8033 Holland Road in Alexandria. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage obtained by detectives during their investigation showed two men driving the car to the hospital parking lot and two individuals picking up the two men from the parking lot in an SUV, the FCPD said.

David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, both of Alexandria, were identified through an anonymous tip as the men who drove Ochoa Guerrero's car and left her in the parking lot, the FCPD said.

Police said that they identified Eric Rubio, 35, of Alexandria, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, of Maryland, as the two people who picked up the other suspects from the hospital parking lot in the SUV.

The four individuals were each charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

Detectives determined that Ochoa Guerrero died at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria, according to police.

An autopsy found that Ochoa Guerrero died of a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police District Neighborhood Patrol Unit arrested Littlefield, Rubio and Thompson. On Wednesday, Gallegos turned herself in at the Adult Detention Center.

Only Rubio and Littlefield remain held with no bond.

No other detail about the case, including a possible motive, has been provided as of this writing.

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Ochoa Guerrero's death.

Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call 703-246-7800, option 2, or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.