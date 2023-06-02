KEY POINTS Chervon North America has received 34 reports of the units starting unexpectedly in the U.S.

There have been reports of lacerations that required stitches

Affected customers can contact the company for a free repair

A company has recalled some 85,000 hedge trimmers because they may "activate unexpectedly."

The problem with the recalled EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless hedge trimmers lies in the rear switch trigger, which "can fail to rebound after being pressed," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This means that the unit may suddenly get activated, thus posing a laceration hazard to users.

Chervon North America has received 34 reports of the units starting unexpectedly in the U.S. – eight involved lacerations that required stitches. In Canada, where also the units were recalled, there have been three incidents and one report of a laceration.

"We design and manufacture EGO POWER+ products to be of the highest quality," the company noted. "In the unlikely event of a safety recall, we'll make every effort to get that information to our customers as soon as possible."

Customers are being advised to stop using the recalled units and contact the company to get the rear trigger switch repaired for free.

The recall affects model HT2410 of the GO Power+ Cordless Brushless hedge trimmers that were manufactured before March 30, 2019. The units' housing is gray, green and black in color, with the EGO logo displayed on one side. The model number HT2410 and date code can be seen on the other side.

"Only units with date codes from September 2017 through March 2019 are included in this recall," according to the CPSC.

Some 85,000 units of the recalled product were sold in the U.S. About 4,000 were also sold in Canada.

These units were sold from September 2017 to March 2020 via various home improvement and hardware stores, as well as authorized dealers and distributors nationwide. They were also sold online through the websites Acehardware.com, Homedepot.com and Acmetools.com.

Customers can fill out a form on the company's recall website so that they can be contacted by the customer service team. Those with questions may contact Chervon North America at 800-492-0777.

Chervon is a company that manufactures various tools from handheld power tools to outdoor power equipment. Apart from EGO, other brands under it include Flex, Skil, Devon and X-tron.