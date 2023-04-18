KEY POINTS Aaron Carter's death was caused by drowning and the effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane

The medical examiner's report confirmed he was "submerged" in his bathtub

Carter's mom called for a homicide investigation into her son's death

Aaron Carter's autopsy has been released, revealing his cause of death.

Carter, who was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, home on Nov. 5, 2022, at age 34, died from drowning and the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Difluoroethane is a "colorless, odorless gas" that can cause "frostbite" and is "easily ignited," according to the National Library of Medicine. It is a flammable gas often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air.

Alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax. According to medical experts, alprazolam comes in tablet form and is sometimes taken as medication for depression and fear of open spaces.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report confirmed that Carter was "submerged" in his bathtub after "inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam."

The singer had no "life-threatening traumatic injuries" at the time of his death, his autopsy report said.

The autopsy report came just weeks after Carter's mom, Jane Schneck, shared graphic photos from his death scene in a bid to call more attention to the investigation into her son's passing. She called for police to investigate the singer's death as a homicide.

"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she wrote in a post on Facebook last month. "I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."

The disturbing photos showed what appeared to be feces on the floor, a tub filled with green water and towels laid down on the floor. There was also a pile of soiled clothes. According to Schneck, the shots were not taken by law enforcement.

Carter's pal and co-writer Dan Wright recounted working with him in the months leading up to his death for the former's final studio album, "Blacklisted."

Wright said the "I Want Candy" singer "wanted to get his career back," but Carter reportedly "didn't have a lot of people who were willing to help" or collaborate with him due to his troubled past with drugs.

The late musician also declined several opportunities and refused to leave his home.

"I got the feeling he was kind of almost like a hermit," Wright told Page Six. "He didn't really leave the house. He didn't really leave his town of Lancaster. He liked staying in, he liked staying home. He was a homebody, and I think as a result he just didn't have a lot of people that were willing to go to his house, stay with him, [and] help him write an album."