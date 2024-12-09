If taking a bath has been a taxing task for you, then the worry is over because Japan has invented a "human washing machine," which thoroughly cleanses the human body while you sit.

The new washing machine, which is called "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki" can "wash and dry" humans in just 15 minutes. It is perfect for those who are always busy and could only spare 15 minutes to clean up.

The Mirai machine is AI-powered and does the analysis of the body composition to give the user the most relaxing bathe experience.

The engineers at Science Co., a company based in Osaka, Japan, are responsible for inventing the human washing machine. Soon, the public will get to see the actual contraption as it is scheduled to be displayed at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan.

At the expo, which will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025, there will be 1,000 guests who would be trying the new technology.

The Hindustan Times explained the mechanism behind the newest invention. The clear plastic pod is where the user will be seated. Once the user climbs into the pod, warm water would fill it halfway. There will also be high speed water jets that contain small air bubbles. These bubble bursts then move through the body using high pressure waves that will give the body a thorough cleanse, removing dirt and any other unwanted debris from the skin.

The seat has electrodes to gather biological information of the user, and the machine then determines the right temperature suited to the body composition of the user.

Aside from the temperature-determining feature, the AI-driven sensors can also ascertain if you are tensed or stressed and needs some calming or relaxing. To be able to answer to this requirement, a video will be projected at the side of the pod. The video would be carefully selected by the machine to cater to the user's "mental" needs at that moment. Thus, after the 15-minute bath, one would leave feeling refreshed and mentally relaxed.

It was in 1970 when the first machine was built by Sanyo Electric Co., which is now Panasonic Holdings, Corp. It was also showcased at the Japan World Exposition.

The original human washing machine made use of hot water and micro-bubbles. There were also "massage balls" that were directed at the user to promote blood circulation.

For those who are interested with the new human washing machine, you may have to wait until Science Co. will announce its public availability and the cost. Until then, you might just want to be one of the 1,000 who will try it out in the Osaka expo.