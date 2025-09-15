AmbroseAdvisors, a leading boutique investment bank, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since 2015, the firm, with offices across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, has successfully guided hundreds of companies through Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyouts.

"Reaching our 10-year milestone is incredibly meaningful," says AmbroseAdvisors co-founder Mike Harden. "We've helped hundreds of businesses adopt ESOPs and created thousands of employee-owners. We're deeply grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us."

AmbroseAdvisors specializes in helping middle-market business owners design and execute ownership transition strategies. The firm's core services include ESOP buyouts, traditional M&A transactions, and innovative dual-track approaches that combine both to optimize outcomes.

In addition to transaction execution, AmbroseAdvisors provides full-service ESOP administration, recordkeeping, and strategic advisory, ensuring long-term success well beyond the initial deal. Its integrated approach empowers companies to unlock tax efficiency, preserve culture, and build lasting value for all stakeholders.

Over the past decade, AmbroseAdvisors has established itself as a trusted partner for middle-market companies seeking strategic exit solutions. Its comprehensive approach to ESOP implementation has enabled business owners to achieve liquidity in a highly tax-efficient manner, while preserving company culture and creating meaningful wealth-building opportunities for employees.

The AmbroseAdvisors team encompasses carefully selected professionals based in the US and Taiwan, allowing the firm to operate around the clock with a global perspective. The company has grown from its humble beginnings in a shared office space into a close-knit team of dozens, all of whom undergo rigorous training and development to maintain excellence in client service.

Co-founder Marcus Piquet states, "What sets us apart is that we stay with our clients through every phase of their ESOP journey. We've seen firsthand how employee ownership changes lives. We're proud to be true advocates and excited to grow this movement over the next ten years and beyond."

The vision behind AmbroseAdvisors began with co-founder Phillip Chou. "Ambrose is my American dream," he says. "As an immigrant from Taiwan who barely spoke English, I'm living proof that hard work and a desire to add value can lead to extraordinary things. There is nothing more American than ESOPs. We're truly blessed, and we aim to be a blessing to the business owners and employees we serve."

As AmbroseAdvisors enters its second decade, the firm remains committed to deepening its ESOP expertise, expanding its national presence, and helping more business owners discover how employee ownership can be the most powerful tool for succession, retention, and legacy.