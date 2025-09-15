Pam C. Lyons, licensed counselor, life coach, and founder of Pam C. Lyons, PLLC, is celebrating a significant five-year milestone of dedicated service to individuals, couples, families, veterans, and professionals seeking healing and growth. What began in 2020 as a small practice during the uncertainty of the pandemic has now evolved into a trusted resource for trauma recovery, wellness, and personal transformation.

"I have always believed healing is possible," says Lyons. "But it starts with small, intentional steps. You have to visualize it, journal it, and believe it before you can achieve it."

Her path into counseling and coaching has been deeply shaped by her own lived experiences. Growing up in New Orleans, Lyons was exposed early to both cultural richness and the struggles of her community. After earning her bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's in Counselor Education, she devoted her career to serving those impacted by trauma. From working alongside night responders and first responders to supporting survivors after Hurricane Katrina, Lyons has walked with people through some of life's most difficult moments.

"I know what it's like to sit on both sides of the table," she reflects. "I have been the one in need of counseling, and I have also been the counselor offering support. That perspective keeps me grounded and compassionate."

Throughout her journey, Lyons has drawn wisdom from thought leaders and authors, integrating many of their insights into her own practice. Her sessions combine evidence-based approaches like cognitive behavioral therapy and trauma-informed care with holistic tools, such as affirmations, journaling, visualization, yoga, EFT tapping, and somatic practices.

Each session is designed to meet people where they are. Lyons often introduces "Commitment Challenges," such as 30-day affirmation practices or personalized exercises to shift negative self-talk. She also helps clients identify triggers, create management strategies, and build coping skills. "I like to end every session with a commitment and an affirmation," she explains. "That way, clients leave with something powerful still ringing in their hearts."

Pam C. Lyons, PLLC, has become known for themed sessions like "Wellness Wednesday," which provide both structure and encouragement. Lyons emphasizes mindset shifts and self-compassion, encouraging clients to move forward through "baby steps." As she often reminds them: "Be your own best cheerleader. You already know how to be your worst critic, why not change the narrative?"

Beyond her professional expertise, Lyons also connects with clients as a parent navigating the joys and challenges of raising a child with autism. This lived experience deepens her empathy and fuels her advocacy for families balancing caregiving with self-care.

As she looks to the future, Lyons envisions expanding her team with additional professionals, pursuing a PhD, and writing a book that gathers her years of wisdom and lived experience. She also hopes to strengthen collaborations with other healers, reinforcing her belief that "healing is a collective journey."

Celebrating five years is both a reflection of resilience and a promise for what lies ahead. "I'm still learning, still healing, and still growing," Lyons says. "And I'm honored to walk alongside others as they do the same."