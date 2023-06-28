KEY POINTS Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence kissed during Monday's episode of "WWHL"

Lawrence hilariously asked Cohen about his body's reaction after the smooch

Cohen jokingly told his guest that he was "hard as a rock"

Andy Cohen revealed that he was "hard as a rock" after kissing Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence appeared on Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," where she joked to the Bravo executive that John Mayer seemed more his type than her.

"You've kissed John Mayer but you've never kissed me," Lawrence told Cohen, Page Six reported. "I guess he's more your type."

Cohen, 55, clarified that he was "attracted" to the Oscar winner and added, "I'd love to kiss you — consensually."

Lawrence agreed, and they briefly smooched. After the kiss, she hilariously asked Cohen if it had an effect on him.

"Did it do anything?" she asked, to which he replied, "I'm hard as a rock, I'm bone hard."

During the interview, the "Red Sparrow" actress also addressed the rumor that she was involved in Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split.

When Cohen asked if the 33-year-old Australian hunk had cheated on the "Hannah Montana" alum, 30, Lawrence said she would "love to respond" to the fling allegations against her.

"Not true," she stated. "Total rumor."

However, Lawrence admitted that she and her "Hunger Games" co-star kissed "one time" offscreen. The alleged smooch reportedly happened years after Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up.

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. They finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Lawrence married Cooke Maroney in 2019. They share 1-year-old son Cy, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

During her Monday interview, Lawrence also revealed the gift she gave her "Silver Linings Playbook" co-star Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh baby.

"I did one better, I sent over a baby nurse," she shared, per People. "I'm really happy for him."

"Did you lend him your baby nurse?" asked Cohen. "That's great. By the way, that's the ultimate present."

"Of course, a night's sleep?" Lawrence replied.

De Niro welcomed his seventh child, daughter Gia Virginia, in April, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. He is also a dad to six children from previous relationships.

Lawrence also gushed over her husband for being a great dad.

"Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world," Lawrence said of Maroney. "So when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual everyday, all-day parent guilt."