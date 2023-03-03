KEY POINTS Jena Malone shared a throwback photo taken when she wrapped up filming "Hunger Games" in France

Malone said she asked the driver to stop in the field so she could cry and capture the moment

The actress revealed she just went through a bad breakup and got sexually assaulted at the time

Jena Malone shared a throwback photo and recounted her sexual assault experience while filming "Hunger Games" in 2015.

Malone got candid about the traumatic experience while filming "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in France over seven years ago in a post on Instagram on Feb. 28.

She shared a throwback photo taken in a French countryside after she wrapped up filming the franchise, adding that she was experiencing "a swirling mix of emotions [I'm] only now just learning to sort thru."

"This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two, and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France, and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment," she wrote in the caption.

"Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

Malone played Johanna Mason in the franchise, and she admitted that she struggled to talk about "'Hunger Games' and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time." She also shared how she worked hard to find peace within.

"I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me, but that is the real wildness of life, I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty," she continued. "I've worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone is ready to move forward and "reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt." She sent her love to survivors like her and offered to listen to them if they needed anyone to talk to.

"The process is so slow and non-linear. I want to say I'm here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard," she concluded her post.

The post received several responses from many people, including Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen, the sister of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, E! News noted.

"This post has me at a loss [for] words. I understand, and I hope that though the process is so slow, you are okay, Jena," Shields commented.