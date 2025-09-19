Angelina Jolie's plan to move to London once her youngest children turn 18 may be changing after Brad Pitt announced his production company will open a European base in the city, according to a new report.

Pitt, 61, said he and his two founding partners are "thrilled to expand Plan B's footprint in Europe" with a new London office.

The decision followed three years of collaboration with a French media group and, in their statement, the trio called the UK "a bridge between the American and European industries" and an attractive hub for film and TV production.

Jolie's Long-Planned Move

Jolie has repeatedly spoken about leaving Los Angeles when the twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July 2026. "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she told fans during a 2024 event.

A source told Radar Online the actress "has long made it clear to everyone in Hollywood that she would be moving to London as soon as Knox and Vivienne turn 18." The insider added she had explored several European cities before settling on London because it was "the only place the kids found acceptable."

Jolie shares six children with Pitt: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and the twins. She reportedly "mapped out where she wants to live in the UK" and was "counting down the days until her big move."

But Pitt's decision to set up operations in London is giving her pause, the source said.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie in By the Sea (2015) 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YSMg3DBeSZ — MEJE ✪ (@callmeMEJE) August 27, 2025

Home Sales and Family Ties

Jolie has been preparing to sell her $24.5 million Los Feliz estate, which she bought in 2017 after filing for divorce. Reports in August indicated the house was being readied for listing.

Pitt, meanwhile, bought a $12 million Hollywood Hills property in September, keeping his base in Los Angeles. Despite the custody arrangement that keeps the twins in the U.S. until adulthood, he is believed to have little contact with his youngest children.

Several of their children no longer use Pitt's last name. Vivienne was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" on the playbill for the Broadway production of "The Outsiders," which she worked on with her mother. Shiloh filed legal documents to legally remove "Pitt" from her name when she turned 18, while Zahara, Maddox, and Pax are also reported to have stopped using it.

Knox maintains limited contact with his father and escorted Jolie to the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Originally published on Enstarz