An anti-insurance industry book that multiple reports believe could be linked to the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO has sold out of physical copies on Amazon after the book jumped to the top of the best seller list.

Jay Feinman's book "Delay, Deny, Defend" surged to number two on Amazon's Best Sellers list as of Wednesday, following an uptick in searches for the book due to the cryptic messages found on the casings of the bullets that killed CEO Brian Thompson.

The book, which was published in 2010, criticizes the practices of insurance companies and offers "a plan for consumers and lawmakers to fight back," according to its Amazon description.

Searches for the book spiked dramatically on Dec. 6 following the news that authorities had discovered the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" engraved onto the bullet casings that were used to kill Thompson, as reported by the New York Post.

The book has since sold out of physical copies on Amazon, and is currently only available for purchase on the website in Kindle format.

Because folks have been asking: Delay, Deny, Defend paperback out of stock on Amazon. the only source. Restock soon. Kindle available. Links including bulk orders at https://t.co/7qFLsN8TAk — Jay Feinman (@JayFeinman) December 7, 2024

Feinman addressed the surge in orders without much enthusiasm, saying that there would be a restock soon, but for those who wanted to order a copy now, bulk orders were available on his website.

The author previously said in a statement to X that he would be offering "no comment" after various outlets noted the similarity between his book's title and the engravings found on the bullet casings.

Re: media inquiries: No comment — Jay Feinman (@JayFeinman) December 5, 2024

The phrase "deny, defend, depose" has also surged in popularity, as various online stores have offered merchandise emblazoned with the words, while others have created their own banners that they have put up in public places.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday after police identified him as the alleged suspect.

Originally published by Latin Times.