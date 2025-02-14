Apptronik said it raised $350 million from Google, B Capital and Capital Factory to develop AI-powered humanoid robots.

The Austin, Texas-based company is working on developing a "groundbreaking" robot, Apollo, that is designed to work in manufacturing and logistics, with later applications for healthcare and the home.

Apptronik, founded in 2016, previously raised $28 million.

The company says the funding will allow it to speed up "the development of next-generation humanoid robots, including quickly advancing iterations of Apollo and exploring new form factors."

The company says Apollo is the first commercial humanoid robot that was designed for friendly interaction, mass manufacturability, high payloads and safety.

CEO Jeff Cardenas said the robots will be trained separately from humans on certain tasks and will then be incorporated into human life.

"We're creating the world's most advanced and capable humanoid robots, designed to work alongside humans in meaningful and transformative ways," said Cardenas.

"By uniting cutting-edge AI with hardware engineered for meaningful interaction, we're shaping a future where robots become true partners in driving progress."

Apptronik has partnered with NASA, NVIDIA and the Google DeepMind robotics team.

"With Apptronik, we see a world in which humanoid robots play a vital role in addressing societal challenges—from assisting with disaster relief and elder care to supporting space exploration and medical advancements," said Howard Morgan, Chair and General Partner of B Capital.