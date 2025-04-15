A new UK study by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London has made a startling discovery: computed tomography (CT) scans, a ubiquitous medical imaging device available in hospitals and clinics in the US and around the world, could cause more than 100,000 new cases of cancer annually, including almost 10,000 among children.

Just when we think that CT scans are beneficial in detecting cancer, they are put on equal footing with alcohol drinking when it comes to cancer risk. Although the personal risk per scan is low, the large number of scans taken every year in the United States makes this a public health issue.

CT Scan Cancer Risk: The Numbers Are Alarming

In 2023 alone, there were 93 million CT scans in the US, a huge increase from only 3 million in 1980. These scans, says study co-author Amy Berrington, head of the Clinical Cancer Epidemiology Group at ICR, may cause 9,700 cases of pediatric cancer.

Contrary to the UK, where formal guidelines restrict the use of CT scans, the United States has witnessed an increase in scan rate with little medical justification or control of radiation dose.

Why Radiation Exposure Is Significant

CT scans release ionizing radiation, which is a type of energy with the potential to harm DNA and lead to cancer. Although the risk of increased cancer per individual scan is negligible, the impact over millions of procedures is dramatic.

"It's important to note that for the individual patient, this increased risk is small, and the benefits far outweigh the risks if the scan is clinically justified. But when millions of CT scans are being carried out across the population, these small risks do add up," Berrington said about the study.

Experts are warning about radiation dose variation, reporting that certain patients receive radiation doses as much as 15 times more than required, depending on the machine and clinic.

CT Scans for Children: Greater Risk, More Caution

Kids are particularly at risk. The still-developing tissue in younger patients is more radiogenic, and the long lead time of cancer means risks could take years to manifest.

In 2009, a study discovered that regular multiple scans could raise the chances of acquiring cancer by 12%. Apart from that, scans undertaken before age 22 dramatically increase the risk for blood cancers and brain tumors.

Another finding from the same study suggests an increase in the lifetime risk of cancer from one scan of just 0.7%.

Experts Demand Change: CT Scans Need to Be Justified

According to The New York Post, medical professionals are now calling for increased regulation by regulatory agencies. In the same vein, they also urged the tracking of doses of radiation for each scan, as well as minimizing unnecessary scans, particularly for healthy patients.

Dr. Rebecca Smith-Bindman, a University of California-San Francisco professor, warned that patients are receiving 2–3 times the correct dose, describing the situation as "unfathomable."

A 2015 study supports this by stating that CT scans can cause cellular damage. Although very subtle, low-dose radiation could give rise to cancer risks.

Originally published on Tech Times