President Donald Trump on Sunday announced 100% tariffs on all foreign movies coming into the United States as he attempts to save what he said was a "dying" American movie industry.

For Trump, the supposed incentive offer of some countries to draw out American filmmakers and studios out of home turf was "a concerted effort" and therefore is "a national security threat," as per his Sunday post on Truth Social.

Trump Wants 'Movies Made in America'

The Republican strongman went on to accuse nations recruiting American film talent of engaging in "messaging and propaganda," which is leading Hollywood and the broader American movie industry toward "a very fast death."

He then authorized the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to immediately begin processing the institution of 100% tariffs on "any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands."

Speaking with reporters outside the White House later in the day, Trump explained that other nations "have been stealing" the country's "movie making abilities," reiterating that he did "very strong research" to come to such a strong conclusion that the U.S. is now producing very few films.

"Hollywood is being destroyed. You have a grossly incompetent governor that allowed that to happen... Other nations have stolen our movie industry...We should have a tariff on movies that come in...That's sort of a threat to our country in a sense"



— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 5, 2025

Critics Call Out New Tariffs

Many X users criticized Trump's plan to levy new duties on movies produced outside the country, with most reiterating that the costs will be on the American taxpayer once more.

"This will significantly raise the price of movie tickets and help put movie theaters out of business," wrote podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen.

Trump just announced he is imposing a 100% tariff on “all movies that are produced in foreign lands.”



— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 5, 2025

American journalist James Surowiecki said no law gives the president the power or authority to impose tariffs on films made overseas, and more importantly, the local film industry's situation is "not an economic emergency."

He urged studios to "immediately sue" if Trump carries on with his plan to impose duties on foreign movies.

— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 5, 2025

Yashar Ali, another U.S. journalist, noted how many American films are actually filmed in other countries such as Canada and eastern Europe "due to tax incentives and product costs overall."

One user questioned why Trump needed to be "punitive" instead of making counteroffers or better incentives for filmmakers, given how making movies is already expensive as it is.

Trump has yet to address concerns over the impact his tariffs will have on moviegoers and the broader American film industry.