Egg prices continue to move higher due to limited inventory due to an avian flu outbreak.

The volume of trailer load loose egg sales decreased 16% at the end of January.

Prices for white large shell eggs hit $8.97 per dozen.

Delivered prices on the California-compliant wholesale loose egg market increased $0.37 to $8.72 per dozen in the last week of January, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Shell egg demand strengthened over the past week as supplies remain tight and

competition remains elevated in the spot market, the federal agency reported.

Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in 7 states widely continue to disrupt the industry's attempts to return to a more normal supply balance, according to the USDA.

Shell egg availability remains limited and inconsistent in many retail markets with many affected grocers employing steps to limit consumer purchasing to stretch their existing supplies.

The record or near-record high prices are causing restaurants to raise prices.

Waffle House recently announced a 50-cent an egg surcharge.