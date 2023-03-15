KEY POINTS Ashley Graham's interview with Hugh Grant went viral due to his lack of responses to her questions

Graham said she had "so much fun" at the Oscars despite the awkward interview

The model served as one of the hosts of the ABC Oscars pre-show Sunday

Ashley Graham broke her silence on her awkward interview with Hugh Grant at the 2023 Oscars that went viral.

The model spoke to the actor on the Oscars 2023 red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday. Their exchange quickly made its way to social media and sparked a debate online over whether Grant was being rude, giving clipped responses and even rolling his eyes, or that the interview between the American interviewer and the British star was just a culture clash gone wrong.

TMZ spotted Graham at the airport after the show and asked her about her interview with Grant.

"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," the mother of three said, smiling.

She also said that the interview didn't stop her from enjoying the event. "I had so much fun," she shared. "My feet hurt though, but I had fun."

Graham was one of the hosts of the ABC Oscars pre-show. She later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Grant has not commented on the viral interview.

During the award show Sunday, Graham spoke to Grant, whom she considered a "veteran" of the Oscars.

When she asked him about his favorite part about attending the Oscars, he just told her, "It's fascinating."

Graham attempted to make Grant elaborate on his answers by asking if there was someone or a film he was excited to see, but he simply replied, "No one in particular."

The model then attempted to segue into a discussion about fashion by asking the "Notting Hill" star, "What are you wearing tonight then?"

"Just my suit," he responded.

Hugh Grant slammed for ‘rude’ responses during Oscars interview with Ashley Graham. pic.twitter.com/EHnVDHsEXJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

Graham continued to try to make conversation by asking Grant about his role in Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." However, her attempt seemingly failed again as he answered, "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

Graham said, "But still, you showed up and you had fun, right?" He said, "Uh. Almost."

At that point, she concluded the interview and told Grant, "Thank you so much. It was nice to talk to you."

Social media users praised Graham for the way she handled the interview because, according to some netizens, Grant seemed to be not in the mood to be at the ceremony.

"And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant, 'it was nice to talk to you,'" Rolling Stone said about the interview on Twitter.

"Kudos to this beauty doing red carpet reporting who just handled a gloomy, pretentious Hugh Grant with grace & class. Has he always been such a turd?" Beth Shelburne tweeted.

"Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I'm living for it," one Twitter user wrote.