As the 2024 election heats up, one thing should be clear to every candidate: the future of our economy depends on our approach to jobs and our workforce. Period.

And as the founder and CEO of 1Huddle, I've seen firsthand the difference between companies that are investing in their people and those having to cut corners, reducing jobs, and rushing to automation. The balance between innovation and human capital isn't just a policy issue—it's a make-or-break moment for our economy and the American people deserve to hear candidates talk about where they stand.

Take the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. Sure, it provided tax relief for small business owners through the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction, and it's been a lifeline for many. But with these provisions set to expire, many entrepreneurs are staring down a 20 to 30 percent tax hike. That's not something many can shrug off. Candidates must address this head-on. Republicans are pushing to make the QBI deduction permanent while Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to make her position known. To stay competitive, we need tax policy that keeps businesses strong and jobs intact..

But let's get real: tax policy alone won't cut it. We're drowning in regulations, many of them outdated and impractical. From reclassifying independent contractors to tightening safety regulations, small businesses are already operating on thin margins. And while these rules have their place, they can also crush innovation if we're not careful. Candidates need to propose smart regulatory reform that balances protecting workers with enabling businesses to grow. Without that, the future of work is just red tape.

Then there's the elephant in the room—automation and artificial intelligence (AI). It's already here, and it's not slowing down. The question isn't whether automation will change the workforce; it's how we handle it. Some companies invest heavily in their workforce, reskilling and upskilling their teams to adapt to new tech. Others are slashing jobs and replacing people with machines. We need to find a balance. Candidates must lay out clear, actionable plans for workforce development that put people first. This means serious investments in education and training, preparing workers for the jobs of tomorrow, not just filling the gaps today.

The future of work demands more than lip service. It requires a full-court press on workforce training, education, and development. Candidates should be proposing incentives for companies to invest in people. And I'm not talking about some vague "infrastructure bill"—I mean tax breaks and grants that push companies to upskill their employees, making them stronger contributors to the economy. Good jobs are the backbone of a thriving economy. And good jobs come from well-trained workers.

Succession planning is another piece of this puzzle. Many small-business owners are nearing retirement, and the market is ripe for transitions. Sales of businesses are on the rise, but financing is a roadblock. Candidates should back policies that expand Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and call on the Small Business Administration (SBA) to support financing for business acquisitions. It's not just about changing ownership—it's about securing jobs, sustaining communities, and keeping businesses thriving.

Bottom line: the next president, as well as candidates running for office from Congress to City Hall, must make jobs and workforce development the cornerstone of their platform. Tackle tax policy, cut through the regulatory noise, and get serious about training our workforce for the future. The future of small businesses, our economy, and millions of workers depends on it.

As voters, it's time to demand more from candidates. We need action, not vague promises. We need policies that prioritize people, push for balanced growth, and keep America's workforce competitive in a changing world. It's simple: prioritize jobs, or watch our economy fall behind.

Sam Caucci is the Founder and CEO of 1Huddle.