Avril Lavigne and Tyga are reportedly together again.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, made headlines last month due to their separation. However, an anonymous source told Us Weekly they were giving their romance another shot.

"Tyga and Avril are back together," the tipster said. "They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot. They aren't jumping back in fast, they're keeping things casual for now."

The reported reconciliation came after they were spotted over the weekend. They also spent the Fourth of July together.

The "Complicated" singer performed at Marshmello's Fourth of July set at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas Saturday. Tyga watched her before taking the stage himself, TMZ reported.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the two were seen chatting while in what appeared to be a VIP section. She even leaned in to whisper in his ear.

On Tuesday, the couple reunited and attended a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. In the photos obtained by People, they dressed in coordinated head-to-toe white outfits when they made their way through the restaurant.

An unnamed eyewitness spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the sighting. They reportedly arrived and left together.

"Tyga and Avril arrived together at the Bootsy Bellows July 4th party in Malibu. They hung out while there and seemed like they had a fun time. They didn't show signs of PDA, but they left on the early side together," the eyewitness told ET.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer and "Rack City" rapper sparked romance rumors after they were photographed hugging each other while dining at Nobu on Feb. 19. At the time, an anonymous source told People that they were "genuinely friends and nothing more."

However, days after the sighting, People confirmed she called off her engagement to Mod Sun. In March, they were seen kissing at Paris Fashion Week. But after three months, they reportedly called it quits but remained friends.

Meanwhile, Mod Sun teased his song "Strangers" on Instagram after Lavigne and Tyga's split made headlines. He shared a short music video where he could be seen walking down a street in Paris, where he proposed to Lavigne.

"I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend," Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, sang in a video he shared on Instagram. "Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again."