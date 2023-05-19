KEY POINTS The child, Isaiah Ede, was attacked by a dog while at an in-home daycare in Wisconsin

Ede's mother said she saw her son's face being ripped by the dog

Dog bites are among the top 10 causes of non-fatal emergency visits among children, the CDC says

A 16-month-old child was mauled by a dog while at a daycare facility in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, Wednesday.

The victim, Isaiah Ede, was recently released from the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison after undergoing surgery for the injuries caused by the dog attack, NBC15 reported.

But Madison Roth, Ede's mother, said her son will need more surgeries in the future due to the severity of his injuries.

"It's probably the worst most horrible thing I've ever seen in my entire life," Roth said.

"I saw my son's face just mangled. His whole face was ripped and he's screaming bloody murder," the victim's mother added.

Roth recalled being called to her son's Eldred St. in-home-care facility at around 6:15 a.m. local time Wednesday and immediately riding an ambulance with Isaiah.

The victim's mother said she was worried her son would not survive the ordeal, sharing, "There was blood everywhere."

Roth said her son began going to in-home daycare six months ago, and family friend Whitney Hague, who runs the daycare, supervises him.

Roth described Hague as a "wonderful lady" but insisted that the incident "should have never happened."

Roth warned other parents not to take their children to daycare with pets to avoid mauling incidents.

The victim's family launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Isaiah's medical expenses and other bills since Roth is taking care of her child and cannot return to work.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Madison & Dane County's (PHMDC) Animal Services confirmed responding to a dog attack in Mazomanie Wednesday.

"The owner of the dog is cooperating and we do know the dog was vaccinated for rabies," PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said.

"An investigation is underway. We are not sharing anything futher about this specific case at this time," Finke added.

Regarding the status of the dog who attacked Isaiah, Roth said PHMDC told her the animal was euthanized.

Last week, a young girl in northern Minnesota was attacked by a dog while playing in her yard.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders were dispatched after receiving a report that a dog had mauled a 3-year-old girl, CBS News reported.

The victim was transported to Cass Lake Indian Health Services, where she was then flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, for treatment of her severe injuries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dog bites are among the top 10 leading causes of non-fatal emergency department visits among children.

In 2020, there were 34,952 reported injuries from dog bites among children aged 5 to 9.