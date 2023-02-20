The 76th British Academy Film Awards ceremony was held at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. While movies like "All Quiet on the Western Front," "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were nominated in multiple categories, let's have a look at the movies and their stars that took the trophy home.

Best Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front," a war drama movie, won the Best Film award against "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Elvis" and "TAR." Besides the Best Film category, "All Quiet on the Western Front" also earned the Best Film not in the English language award.

Edward Berger also won the Best Director award for "All Quiet on the Western Front."

Outstanding British Film

"The Banshees of Inisherin" turned out to be the winner, while movies like "Aftersun," "Empire of Light," "The Wonder," Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" and "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" were also nominated in the same category.

Best Documentary

"Navalny" won the Best Documentary, beating "Moonage Daydream," "Fire of Love," "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" and "All That Breathes."

Best Animated Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" won the Best Animated Film award, leaving "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" and "Turning Red" out of the race.

Best Original and Adapted Screenplay

Martin McDonagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "All Quiet on the Western Front."

Best Lead Actress and Actor

Actress Cate Blanchett took the Best Lead Actress award home for "TAR" and Austin Butler bagged the Best Lead Actor award for his performance in "Elvis."

Best Supporting Actress and Actor

Kerry Condon received the Best Supporting Actress award for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while Barry Keoghan also won Best Supporting Actor for the same movie.

Best Original Score

While movies like "Babylon," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" were nominated for the Best Original Score award, "All Quiet on the Western Front" bagged the award.

Best British Short Animation and Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" received the Best British Short Animation award, while "An Irish Goodbye" received the Best British Short Film award.

EE Rising Star

Celebrities like Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim were nominated in this category, but Emma Mackey took the award home.