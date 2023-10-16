KEY POINTS Earlier this month, an attacker opened fire inside the Siam Paragon Mall in Thailand

Thai media outlets reported that one of the shooting victims was a loyal fan of GOT7

The GOT7 fan's death was announced on Friday morning

Last Friday, the death toll from the Siam Paragon mall shooting rose to three when an injured Thai victim, who was reportedly a fan of K-Pop boy group GOT7 and Thai actor-singer Tanont Chumroen, reportedly succumbed to her wounds.

The 30-year-old victim, one of the six injured in the shooting incident, reportedly died at about 2 a.m. that day, ten days after the shooting. According to Bangkok Post, she was hit twice in the head and the rib cage and was admitted to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The victim's mother reportedly expressed her gratitude for the support they received from well-wishers, government officials, Siam Paragon executives, GOT7 members and LOVEIS Entertainment, per Aseanplus News.

In a Thai report translated into English by a fan, the victim's family told the press that GOT7's BamBam gave them encouragement and support by sending stuff.

While the victim was still in the hospital, BamBam sent her and her family flowers, fruits and a letter of encouragement for the injured Ahgase to get better soon.

The victim's mother reportedly read BamBam's message to her daughter at the time.

#BamBam sent message with his album,Fruit Basket to encourage P'Ning

(P'Ning's Ahgase who's shot in the shooting incident at Siam Paragon)

P'Ning's parents thank you BamBam and read this message for Ning in its entirety. And thank you Imeth and Abyss that to coordination for this https://t.co/w1bGOsKceG — inmindarea (@inmindarea4) October 7, 2023

When the news of the victim's death reached the members of GOT7, they reportedly showed their support for the victim by sending flowers and comforting messages.

Thai media outlets also reported that BamBam contacted the victim's family and offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

One Thai Ahgase who came to the victim's funeral shared photos of the wreaths sent by GOT7's BamBam, Abyss Company and iMe Thailand. Each wreath came with a short message saying, "In loving memory."

Per another fan, the wreaths seemed to be made by Carenation, a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) wreath shop that donates part of its sales to social organizations.

The Siam Paragon mall shooting happened after an attacker, who was reportedly a 14-year-old boy, opened fire inside the facility on Oct. 3.

According to Al Jazeera, the attacker was apprehended an hour after the first gunshots at the Siam Paragon mall were reported.

The gun used by the minor was a modified black gun bought via a Facebook page, per Bangkok Post.

After the minor was brought to the Pathumwan police station for questioning, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. During the questioning, he said in a confused state that he had heard voices telling him to shoot people.

Meanwhile, the men who allegedly supplied the boy with the weapon and ammunition were arrested shortly after.