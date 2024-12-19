Senator Bernie Sanders railed against Republicans on Wednesday for allowing "President Elon Musk" to potentially kill the government funding package.

"Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government. The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn't like it. Will Republicans kiss the ring?" Sanders wrote in a scathing X post.

"Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government," he concluded.

Sanders's comments came after Musk posted dozens of X updates disparaging the bill and celebrating representatives who spoke out against it by declaring they would be voting no on the 1,500-page bill, meant to keep the government running through mid-March.

"No bills should be passed Congress until Jan 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero," Musk tweeted on Wednesday, drawing further criticism.

Social media users berated Musk for trying to shut down the government for the next 33 days.

"Our billionaire oligarch wants 2.9 million federal employees and 67 million Social Security recipients to go without paychecks during the Holidays," X user @pgbomez_ pointed out.

"Don't forget federal contractors," another added.

