Elon Musk publicly shared his drug test results after President Donald Trump reportedly accused him of being a "big-time drug addict" in light of a growing feud between the two one-time allies.

The fallout comes after a public and messy split between Trump and Musk, who had once shared political and strategic alignment. Musk had served as a special government adviser to Trump, helping shape federal policy through his aggressive Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

Early Tuesday morning, Musk released screenshots of his recent drug tests, showing negative results for common narcotics, and denied any substance abuse. He simply captioned the post, "lol."

The post came after Musk publicly slammed Trump's signature bill, prompting Trump to express his disappointment in the billionaire and reportedly accuse him of heavy drug use, citing Musk's known ketamine use. Trump reportedly referred to Musk as a "big-time drug addict," sources told the Washington Post.

Tensions flared in recent months over Musk's erratic behavior, confrontations with Cabinet officials, and ideological clashes with the MAGA base. Trump's allies began to question Musk's role and motives, especially after Musk expressed opposition to GOP lawmakers' "big, beautiful bill," which Trump has vocally supported.

The relationship further deteriorated following Musk's online criticism of Trump's legislative priorities and the collapse of Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination, a decision reportedly made due to Isaacman's previous Democratic donations.

Musk also escalated the feud by reviving allegations about Trump's ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and floating the idea of launching a third party called the "America Party."

Trump has since told allies and reporters he has no interest in reconciling with Musk any time soon. He has even reportedly considering selling the Tesla he recently purchased and displaying public distance from the man once hailed in the Oval Office as a "visionary."

