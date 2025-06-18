Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attempted to cut off a Democratic senator who asked if he discussed firing Gen. Timothy D. Haugh with MAGA influencer Laura Loomer.

A heated exchange occurred between Hegseth and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen during Wednesday's Senate hearing on the Department of Defense's nearly $1 trillion budget.

At the center of the controversy was Haugh, the former director of the National Security Agency (NSA), who was relieved of his duties in April after more than 30 years in service. Haugh's dismissal followed a meeting between the president and Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter, according to a report by The New York Times.

Loomer reportedly urged the president to fire Haugh, citing his alleged "disloyalty" to Trump. Following that meeting, the president allegedly directed Hegseth to remove Haugh.

When asked whether he was consulted about Haugh's dismissal, citing Loomer's influence, the head of defense cheekily retorted he "would not advise believing everything you read in the media."

"I'm consulted on every single decision. I'm the decision-maker for the department, and we all serve at the pleasure of the president," Hegseth continued in a clip circulating on X. "We have the prerogative to make the decisions that are best for the country and we did that."

Rosen later pointedly asked whether the former Fox News anchor had discussed Haugh with Loomer prior to his removal.

"I don't discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately this is my decision and he serves at the pleasure of the president," Hegseth repeated. "That's why [Haugh is] no longer there."

When asked by Rosen whether he believed it was appropriate for a social media personality to influence personnel decisions within his department, Hegseth replied, "I believe your time is up, Senator," prompting an indignant reaction from her.

"It is not up to you to tell me when my time is up," Rosen began. "And I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you're either feckless or complicit. You're not in control of your department. You're unserious; it's shocking."

"You're not combatting antisemitism within your ranks," she continued. "It's a dangerous and pivotal time in our nation's history, and I don't appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the secretary of defense," Rosen added.

Originally published on Latin Times