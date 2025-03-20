Social media users are mocking President Donald Trump after he praised his son Barron Trump's skills with technology simply for knowing how to use a computer.

Just think. This guy has the Nuclear Codes. 😳 — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 20, 2025

*Turns on computer*



Trump: My god Barran you’re a Genius! — The Independent Bird (@Theindie_bird) March 20, 2025

In the Trump family being able to turn on your laptop qualifies as being a genius. — TRUMP & EPSTEIN WERE FRIENDS from 1987 to 2007 (@RapinDonaldHQ) March 20, 2025

Trump talked about his youngest son while being interviewed by Fox News host Laura Ingraham on the Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, one day before Barron's 19th birthday. During the interview, Trump praised Barron's ability to manage technology.

"He can look at a computer... I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back about five minutes later, he's got his laptop, I say, 'How do you do that?'.. He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," said the President.

"Barron's a very smart guy," he continued.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock Trump's awe at his son performing a seemingly mundane task.

"A dude who can't even turn on a laptop, is running the country. Let that one sink in. Boomers needs to stop running the country. lol," said a user.

"US is in trouble. Wat a gui!!!!!" wrote one user.

"Dumbest mfr alive," said another.

"Pressed the "On" button. Groundbreaking stuff there," said a fourth.

The 47th President has previously highlighted his son's capabilities, crediting him for his assistance in the 2024 election. Trump stated that Barron advised him to appear on podcasts and platforms led by popular media personalities and influencers, including Joe Rogan, Adin Ross and Theo Von.

Barron is currently a first-year student at NYU's Stern School of Business.

During Wednesday's interview, Trump proceeded to praise his other children, Eric, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Ivanka, stating that they were "very smart" and were "always good students."

"I'm lucky," the president said. "Look, you have to be a little bit lucky, too."]

Originally published by Latin Times.