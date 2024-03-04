It is time everyone stepped into the world of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), which are essentially a pool of real estate investments, allowing you to own a piece of the property pie without the typical hassles.

Imagine collecting rent payments from high-end hotels or bustling industrial parks without having to deal with faulty faucets or late-night tenant calls. It's how REITs work their magic. REITs come in a variety of forms and give investors access to specialty, commercial, and residential real estate.

Whether you are an experienced investor or are just getting started, investigate your options and open up a fresh path to financial success. Recall that this is only informational and that you should always do your own research before making any financial decisions.

Here are the top ten REITs for 2024.

10.

Welltower Inc.

Welltower is a well-known healthcare real estate investment trust that was established in 1970 and has properties in the US, UK, and Canada. They concentrate on medical office buildings, post-acute care facilities, and senior housing. Through partnerships with significant operators like Sunrise Senior Living and Revera, they have expanded through acquisitions to nearly 3,000 properties. Welltower contributes to the development of the healthcare system by providing capital for cutting-edge care delivery strategies.

9.

Crown Castle Inc.

Fiber optic infrastructure and cell towers are owned and leased by Crown Castle, an American real estate investment trust. Through mergers and acquisitions, the company, which was founded in 1997, has expanded to include over 40,000 cell towers and 85,000 route miles of fiber. After selling their foreign holdings in 2015, they concentrate on the US market. They recently bought Lightower, a fiber network provider, and are now venturing into tiny cell technologies. They were included in the Fortune 500 list in 2020.

8.

Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income has declared a dividend amount of $0.2565 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.078 per share.



This marks the 643rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend in the company's 55-year operating history.



Learn more: https://t.co/VkVL5ODV65 pic.twitter.com/l1KevCkVQ9 — Realty Income (@RealtyIncome) January 12, 2024

A corporation called Realty Income makes real estate investments to give its investors monthly dividends. Having raised their dividend for more than 25 years, they are included in the exclusive S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. With approximately 15,450 properties under long-term lease from commercial clients, the firm generates consistent cash flow to fund its monthly dividend payments. Having declared 644 straight monthly dividends and raised them 123 times since going public, they have a solid track record.

7.

AvalonBay Communities Inc.

AvalonBay Communities is a publicly traded REIT that invests in apartments. Founded in 1998 through a merger, they've grown to be the 3rd largest apartment owner in the US, with over 79,000 units across major cities. They've been through leadership changes and acquisitions, notably acquiring Archstone in 2013. In 2017, they faced a lawsuit from former tenants alleging safety issues after a fire, which was eventually settled.

6.

SBA Communications Corp.

Owning and managing wireless infrastructure in South Africa and the Americas is SBA Communications, a REIT. Their areas of expertise are cell towers, which include tiny cells and indoor/outdoor systems. They also manage sites for property owners and lease space to mobile carriers. Their largest market, with over 30,000 towers, is Brazil. Additionally, they provide site development services to aid in the creation and upkeep of these communication networks.

5.

Equity Residential Properties Trust

Over 79,000 apartments are owned by Equity Residential, a publicly listed REIT that makes residential investments in key US cities. Established in 1969, it has expanded to become the fifth largest landlord, overseeing more than 227,000 apartments. They've bought a lot of businesses and dealt with legal problems, such as a recent settlement for providing false rent breaks.

4.

Boston Properties Inc.

A publicly listed REIT, Boston Properties makes investments in office buildings in major US cities, including New York and Boston. Since its founding in 1970, they have amassed approximately 190 properties with a combined area of over 53 million square feet. Notable projects on which they have participated include the General Motors Building in New York and the Embarcadero Center.

3.

Invitation Homes Inc.

A publicly listed corporation called Invitation houses leases out single-family houses across the United States. Established in 2012, they have amassed over 83,000 residences across 16 markets, making them the largest owner of these properties. They have drawn criticism for their targeting of middle-class families, putting investment gains ahead of tenant requirements, and maybe even driving up rents.

2.

Ventas Inc.

Healthcare facilities in the UK and North America are owned and operated by Ventas, a REIT focused on healthcare. From its founding in 1998, they have amassed over 1,200 properties valued at $25 billion. These consist of hospitals, clinics, research facilities, and more. They have procured businesses such as New Senior Investment Group and Ardent Health Services.

1.

iShares S&P Global Real Estate Index Fund

The iShares S&P Global Real Estate Index Fund is denoted by the ticker sign IOV. It's an ETF with a focus on real estate that debuted on October 7, 2015. The expenditure ratio as of right now is 0.09%. The fund aims to mimic the S&P Global Real Estate Select Sector Index's investing performance. The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) classifies the firms in this index as real estate companies.

Add to your investment path

The best REIT for you will depend on your risk tolerance and personal objectives. This article examined a range of solutions to meet different goals for development and revenue. Don't forget to prioritize diversity, look into several industries, and learn more about the company's fundamentals. While seeking expert guidance can help you navigate your REIT investment path, this is not financial advice.